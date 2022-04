The Republican National Committee (RNC) has voted to boycott the Commission on Presidential Debates, citing bias concerns.In January, Republican National Committee chairperson Ronna McDaniel sent a letter to the the Commission on Presidential Debates threatening to boycott.The RNC explained their decision in a press release McDaniel reiterated the necessity of debates, but warned that those hosted in a biased manner are harmful.The RNC has long criticized the CPD, asking them to amend their debate procedures to ensure impartiality.McDaniel noted that the RNC will still participate in debates, just not those hosted by the CPD.