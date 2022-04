© Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Reporter Lara Logan said she was forced out of Fox News and its streaming service after publicly criticizing Anthony Fauci.During a Fox News interview in November, Logan criticized Fauci for his policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.Logan was blasted by some Jewish groups for her comments, and she was dropped by talent agency UTA, according to the group."I don't really know," she told the Daily Beast about her status at Fox. "I'm not on their payroll ... so I, you know, I'm not in communication with them."Logan, a native of South Africa, told the radio host that, "I don't belong to any party."Logan was among the speakers at Defeat the Mandates protest in Washington, D.C., in late January.