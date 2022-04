© Derek Quesnel/Facebook, Terrance Traverse/Facebook

It's set to be cold too thanks to strong winds tonight pushing the temperature to feel like -19°C overnight. Not very spring like at all!

The Weather Gods got this forecast WWWAAAAYYYYY off.... cleaned a foot of snow off my truck TWICE since midnight last night.#ymm | #rmwb | #ABSnow | #ABRoads | #ABStorm



— Ian Seggie 🇺🇦 (@IanSeggie) April 10, 2022

Albertans know we usually aren't out of the snowy woods until we get past the May long weekend, and parts of Alberta just got a heavy dump of spring snow.Let's just say the Easter bunny may have a heck of a time navigating Fort McMurray next week, thanks to a hefty amount of snow they got overnight Saturday into Sunday, April 10.The northern Alberta city can expect a further five centimetres of the white stuff to fall today according to Environment Canada, on top of the already large amount they've already received.claimed one Fort McMurray resident on how much snow had fallen in the city in a tweet. You just gotta love that sneaky Alberta spring snow!"The Weather Gods got this forecast WWWAAAAYYYYY off.... cleaned a foot of snow off my truck TWICE since midnight last night," one person jokingly tweeted.