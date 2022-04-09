© Rene Priebe



© Ralf Hettler/dpa



Local authorities in the district, which is situated between Frankfurt and Wüprzburg, said they hoped to have the electricity network back up and running by the afternoon.Several roads also had to be closed after trees fell across the asphalt."The snow was enormously wet and heavy, which led to many trees collapsing under the weight," said Jens Marco Scherf, a member of the local council.Scherf said that no accidents had been reported but he warned drivers against removing road closures signs themselves. Describing this as "dangerous and selfish" behaviour, he said that other drivers could also be put at risk.In Rhineland-Palatinate snowfall led to a crash on the A65 where a young driver lost control of his vehicle and smashed into bushes at the side of the road before the car landed back on the road on its bonnet.Several roads in southern Hessen had to be closed due to thick snowfall leading to trees collapsing across the roadway. In the Odenwald region blackouts were also reported.Road closures were also reported in Kaiserslautern and Saarland.