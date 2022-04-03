Comment: The very first noises about this claimed 'hundreds of bodies' were found. Already, it's down to '20'. The 'play' here is obvious: Kiev is crying 'Srebrenica' in this its umpteenth attempt to draw direct NATO engagement against Russian forces in Ukraine...
AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies on a single street in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, including one with his hands tied, and the body of a missing photographer was discovered in a nearby village.
"All these people were shot," Bucha's mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP, adding that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves in the town.
Comment: He also claimed that some of the victims "had tried to cross the Buchanka river to Ukrainian-controlled territory and had been killed." He doesn't mention it, but this leaves open the possibility that they were killed by Ukrainian military. There are dozens of reports of Azov shooting civilians trying to escape Mariupol, for example.
As it withdraws from northern areas, Russia appears to be focusing on the east and south of Ukraine, where it already holds vast swathes of territory.
"Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.
"Without heavy weapons we won't be able to drive (Russia) out," he said.
President Vladimir Putin ordered tanks into Russia's pro-Western neighbour on 24 February and Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far.
Comment: The majority of which are probably Ukrainian soldiers.
More than 10 million have had to flee their homes.
Pope Francis spoke of "icy winds of war" again sweeping over Europe as he brought up the conflict at the outset of his trip to Malta on Saturday.
"Once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts," the pope said.
Comment: As good a description of the U.S. as one can get, though that probably wasn't the Pope's intention.
A visit to the Ukrainian capital was "still on the table," he added.
Journalist killed with 'two shots'
Ukrainian authorities on Saturday said the body of a well-known photographer, Maks Levin, had been found near a village in the region around Kyiv that had been caught up in the fighting.
"According to preliminary information, unarmed Maxim Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small fire arms," prosecutors said in a statement on Telegram.
Comment: Possible, of course, but how do they know it was a Russian serviceman? Video evidence? Forensic/ballistic evidence? Unlikely.
Levin, a 40-year-old father of four, had been reported missing on March 13 and the body was found near Guta Mezhygirksa on April 1, officials said.
The NGO Reporters Without Borders said Levin was the sixth journalist killed in the conflict.
In Bucha, 16 of the 20 corpses found on one street were lying either on the pavement or by the verge. Three were sprawled in the middle of the road, and another lay on his side in the courtyard of a destroyed house.
Comment: Reports claim they were all men. In the video in question, all the bodies are face down, making it impossible to see their faces or possible wounds, though Hindustan Times writes "The cause of death was not immediately clear although at least one person had what appeared to be a large head wound."
An open Ukrainian passport lay on the ground next to the person who had his hands tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Two other people had white cloth tied around their upper arms.
Comment: Possibly of relevance is the fact that white armbands have been used by Ukrainian civilians as signs for Russian servicemen that they are peaceful and on their side, i.e. 'traitors' from the point of view of official Ukraine.
All were wearing civilian clothes -- winter coats, jackets or tracksuit tops, jeans or jogging bottoms, and trainers or boots.
The International Criminal Court has already opened a probe into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine and several Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have accused Putin of being a "war criminal".
Comment: So far the vast majority of reports of war crimes (videos, civilian testimony) have been of Ukrainian war crimes. The big ones that make the news (e.g. the Mariupol theater and maternity hospital) have turned out to be exaggerations or outright hoaxes. Yet there are videos of Ukrainian soldiers, filmed and uploaded by Ukrainian soldiers, of torture and murder of Ukrainian civilians and POWs.
'Our city doesn't exist anymore'
Russia's efforts to consolidate its hold on southern and eastern areas of the country have been hampered by the resistance of Mariupol despite devastating attacks lasting weeks.
At least 5,000 residents have been killed, according to local officials.
Comment: No mention of the fact that Azov used them as human shields, and that civilians seem relieved when the Russians finally liberate their neighborhoods.
The estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.
Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who had escaped the city earlier arrived on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, 200 kilometres (120 miles) to the northwest.
The buses brought people who had been able to flee Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.
"My house was destroyed. I saw it in photos. Our city doesn't exist anymore," said Olena, who carried her young daughter in her arms.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its team headed to Mariupol to try and conduct an evacuation but was forced to turn back Friday.
The ICRC said its team left again on Saturday bound for Mariupol to make another attempt.
"They are spending the night en route to Mariupol and are yet to reach the city," an ICRC spokesperson said.
In another city in the south, Enerhodar, which is under Russian control, a Ukrainian official said Russian forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators, injuring four with "severe burns".
Russian troops took control of Enerhodar, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, in early March.
"Today in Enerhodar, city residents gathered again for a rally in support of Ukraine, singing the anthem," Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Telegram.
"The occupiers used light and noise grenades and opened mortar fire on the residents, four people were injured and severely burned," she said.
