"Long before this war, it was clear that humanity should reduce the use of fossil fuels. The era of coal and oil has caused huge damage to the environment, to our planet as a whole.



"Green technologies and green energy have become a logical and just answer to this challenge. European policy is already aimed at reducing the consumption of environmentally hazardous resources. But Russia's aggression against Ukraine and against everything that life in Europe is built on is an argument to accelerate the green transformation on this continent."

A bizarre new video of the globalist World Economic Forum is ordering citizens of western countries to cease washing their clothes in order to fight climate change, following the WEF's commands that the populace of developed nations eat bugs and renounce all possessions in order to lower carbon emissions.



The strange missive appeared on the WEF's Twitter feed on Sunday morning.



The World Economic Forum, chaired by infamous "Great Reset" architect Klaus Schwab, routinely insists that decreasing the quality of life of average citizens is the way forward to deter climate change and supposed catastrophe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, doing the bidding of his globalist puppet masters, is now openly advocating for the "Great Reset" agenda. Repeating globalist talking points about climate change, the actor stated:Zelensky is advocating for policies directly out of the Great Reset playbook.His full statement can be seen here:meant to push the Great Reset policies that will destroy economic production and subjugate the individual under a technocratic beast government:Some noted that the very concept of eschewing the washing of clothes applies almost exclusively to the white-collar "laptop class," with blue collar workers who are employed in arduous trades likely to face serious health repercussions if they continually wore dirty, soiled and sweaty clothes.Zelensky is a puppet who is likely giving speeches in front of a green screen advocating for more Ukrainians to die to prop up his corrupt regime that was installed after a foreign-backed color revolution coup. He is one of the worst men on the planet and is a soulless minion of the New World Order.