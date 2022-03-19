© Roman Koksarov/AP



The donated equipment

4,500 M72 rocket launchers and 7,500 hand grenades, 100 Carl-Gustaf M2 anti-tank launchers with 2,000 rounds. In addition, they have sent two tactical aircraft, helmets, body armour, gas masks, cameras, drones, mountains of field rations, and rare night vision gear.

In a live broadcast,announced to Canadians that"We have exhausted inventory from the Canadian Armed Forces," Anand said nervously. "There are capacity issues," she added.The shocking confession illustrates how much lethal aid Canada has sent to Ukraine and also how dangerously underfunded it was in the first place.The Trudeau government has pledged Canada's unwavering support for the Ukraine regime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trudeau have met several times within the last month to strategize how to best move Canadian military property to the European battlefront.While the Ukrainian regime specifically requested anti-air weapons, Trudeau was unable to oblige his Ukrainian counterpart on the basis that Canada had none to give.Altogether, the military goods sent to eastern Europe represent a broad cross section of the equipment available and relied upon by the Canadian Armed Forces.Military experts say thatIf a domestic or international war broke out - this would leave Canada dramatically underprepared.Unlike the Americans, who have not even scratched the surface of the level of aid that they can give Ukraine,This information is public and available to Canada's adversaries.Despite decisions taken by the French, Polish and German governments in recent weeks, Canada is an outlier in committing spending towards rearmaments.