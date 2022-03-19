The shocking confession illustrates how much lethal aid Canada has sent to Ukraine and also how dangerously underfunded it was in the first place.
The Trudeau government has pledged Canada's unwavering support for the Ukraine regime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trudeau have met several times within the last month to strategize how to best move Canadian military property to the European battlefront.
The donated equipment
Canada has shipped out:
4,500 M72 rocket launchers and 7,500 hand grenades, 100 Carl-Gustaf M2 anti-tank launchers with 2,000 rounds. In addition, they have sent two tactical aircraft, helmets, body armour, gas masks, cameras, drones, mountains of field rations, and rare night vision gear.While the Ukrainian regime specifically requested anti-air weapons, Trudeau was unable to oblige his Ukrainian counterpart on the basis that Canada had none to give.
Altogether, the military goods sent to eastern Europe represent a broad cross section of the equipment available and relied upon by the Canadian Armed Forces.
Military experts say that this volume of armaments is more than the Canadian forces would probably ever use in training over five, if not ten years. If a domestic or international war broke out - this would leave Canada dramatically underprepared.
Unlike the Americans, who have not even scratched the surface of the level of aid that they can give Ukraine, Canada has clearly and significantly eroded the capacity of the Canadian Forces in the short term.
This information is public and available to Canada's adversaries.
Despite decisions taken by the French, Polish and German governments in recent weeks, Canada is an outlier in committing spending towards rearmaments.