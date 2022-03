© Unknown

CIA paramilitaries have been active in Ukraine training elite special operations forces to kill Russian-speaking Ukrainian separatists since soon after the 2014 US-sponsored coup. The US spy agency boasted that its influence "cannot be overestimated."The Central Intelligence Agency has been active in Ukraine training elite special operations forces to kill Russian-speaking Ukrainian separatists since 2014, when a US-sponsored coup d'etat overthrew the elected government in Kiev.Yahoo News revealed this in a March 16 report titled " Secret CIA training program in Ukraine helped Kyiv prepare for Russian invasion ." The article details how "CIA paramilitaries" began traveling to Ukraine in 2014 to train and advise forces to fight against Russian-speaking Ukrainian militants in the eastern Donbas region.These Russian-speaking independence fighters rose up against Kiev afterWashington instead installed a pro-NATO puppet regime that repressed the rights of the Russian-speaking minority in the east of the country.Yahoo News described the operation asThe US spy agency additionally sent "like snipers, who also worked for the CIA Special Activities Center." It likewise developedfor the Ukrainian forces.An anonymous CIA officer involved in the operation said,on the Ukrainian forces.Another official told Yahoo News that the effects of the CIA program in Ukraine "cannot be overestimated," and that the spy agency developed elite units that form "a strong nucleus" for Kiev's military.But publicly, Washington was sending Ukraine large numbers of weapons, and the US military was openly training Ukrainian soldiers , Yahoo News noted, including by developing snipers and teaching fighters how to use Javelin anti-tank missiles and M141 Bunker Defeat Munitions After Russia invaded Ukraine this February 24 , the United States and other NATO member states sent the countrySome of these weaponsWashington and its NATO military alliance have made it clear thatinside Ukraine. After approving $350 million in weapons for Kiev in late February, the US government this March passed a staggering $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine, which includes $6.5 billion in military support.Yahoo News also reported in January that theA former CIA officer stated clearly, weeks before Russia invaded, that the "United States is training an insurgency," adding that the spy agency was teaching Ukrainian militants "to kill Russians." Yahoo News falsely portrayed the conflict that raged from 2014 to 2022 in the Donbas as a fight between Ukrainians and Russians. In reality, researchers at the RAND Corporation admitted that "even by Kyiv's own estimates , the vast majority of rebel forces consist of locals — not soldiers of the regular Russian military."