© Liu Rui/GT



"Biden can very easily prevent a war with Russia by guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO."

About the Author:

Xin Ping is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for CGTN, Global Times, Xinhua News Agency, etc. He can be reached at xinping604@gmail.com

In 2014, former US secretary of statewrote in Washington Post thatThat insight was ignored by the US-led NATO, which pushed for five major eastward expansions toward Russia, thus leaving Ukraine crisis ready to explode anytime.the father of the theory of offensive realism in international studies, put forward that the West, especially the US, is principally responsible for disaster in Ukraine. Mearsheimer believes thatUS-Russia rivalry is the fundamental contributor underlining the worst geopolitical crisis in the new century. For the US, NATO expansion is designed to ensure its "absolute security", but for Russia, it is an issue of life or death. NATO expansion has always been a sore spot, given the Russian view that this is a Cold War institution that persists as a mode of containment, according to, a Russian political scientist at the Wilson Center.an American political commentator and author, wrote in the New York Times recently that theHe recalled that Bill Perry, former defense secretary in the Clinton administration, in 2016 pointed out that the US should be blamed in the early years of NATO expansion since it led to a "bad direction", making Russians feel "very uncomfortable".the distinguished US architect of the strategy of containment against the Soviet Union, also expressed his frustration at NATO expansion in 1998, defining it aspredicting thatKennan could not conceal his disappointment against this "tragic mistake", even saying it "would make the founding fathers of this country turn over in their graves". Unfortunately, Kennan's prediction finally came true.Although Russia proposed unequivocally to the US and NATO that there should be no more expansion and deployment of aggressive weapons in its neighboring countries, the US turned a deaf ear to its serious security concerns.Mearsheimer advised thatspecifically, to "break off its close relations with the West, especially with the US, and try to accommodate the Russians". As former US congresswomansaid in an interview:However, people in the diplomatic establishment will never acknowledge this mistake, instead formulating a strategy to blame Russia and exploit the suffering of Ukrainian people.Throughout this crisis, Ukraine has been a tool for the US to contain Russia. But they should never expect the US and NATO to sincerely offer any serious security guarantee.The crisis offers a reflection of theandpursued by the US for its own narrow geopolitical gains. The US must realize that the one playing with fire will inevitably get burned.