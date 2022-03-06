© MODIS Terra/NASA



Snow-covered Iceland with mostly clear skies provided a good opportunity for a satellite image on March 1, when NASA's Terra, the flagship Earth observing satellite, crossed Iceland 705 km above the Earth's surface. The picture is a so-called MODIS image, specifically focusing on vegetation, snow and ice.Clouds covered the north shore of the country, and there were a few clouds in the south as well.and testing the patience of the nation. Still, it is not the worst winter in terms of weather in recent years.Luckily, as soon as the sun comes out, we're quick to forget stormy days of the past. Morgunblaðið quotes Sigurður Grétar Sigurðsson, church minister, who puts it this way:"Icelanders are said to have a bad memory when it comes to weather. We can survive long periods of bad weather, but as soon as the days get lighter and the good weather returns, it seems like all that happened earlier has been forgotten and is preserved in annals alone."