quake
6.2 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Tuesday, February 08, 2022 11:59 AM
Your time: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 11:59 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - central Mid-Atlantic Ridge
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

10 km depth