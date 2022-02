© NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine Acknowledgment: M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab))



"The discovery of a second ET [Earth Trojan] asteroid may enhance our knowledge of the dynamics of this elusive population," they wrote.

Asteroid 2020 XL5 will be Earth's buddy for the next 4,000 years.A rocky body spotted orbiting in Earth's path is a "Trojan asteroid" that escorts our planet around the sun, astronomers have confirmed.— Asteroid 2010 TK7 is sometimes on the other side of the sun from us. They sit in gravitational sweet spots known as Lagrangian points . If Earth and the sun make up two points of an equilateral triangle, the Lagrangian point would be that triangle's third point. Earth and the sun have five of these points.The newfound Trojan is at a Lagrangian point that has it orbiting ahead of Earth in the two bodies' shared path and the asteroid will stay there for 4,000 more years, researchers reported Tuesday (Feb. 1) in the journal Nature Communications. The asteroid is probably about 0.7 miles (1.18 kilometers) in diameter, though that estimate may be off if the surface of the asteroid is more or less reflective than astronomers assume.Trojans exist in other planetary orbits as well. They've been spotted around Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, study leader Tony Santana-Ros, a planetary scientist at the University of Alicante in Spain, and colleagues wrote in the new paper.. Asteroid 2020 XL5 was first seen in the Pan-STARRS1 survey, which uses a 1.8-meter telescope in Hawaii to take wide-field images of the sky. Follow-up data was gathered from telescopes in Arizona, Chile and the Canary Islands.The angles of the orbits of both Asteroid 2010 TK7 and Asteroid 2020 XL5 compared with that of Earth mean it would be infeasible to do a rendezvous mission with either Trojan, the researchers calculated. A flyby — which wouldn't require syncing up a spacecraft with the asteroids' orbits — might be possible, the study found. Of the two, the researchers wrote, the newly discovered Trojan is likely easier to fly by, as its position offers more flexibility for the launch date of a theoretical space probe.Even if it's not possible to visit either of Earth's orbital buddies, having two orbits to compare will help astronomers understand the orbital math that makes Trojans possible, the researchers wrote.