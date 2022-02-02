A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags
Rebel News
Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:01 UTC
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, filmed live at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa this weekend, Ezra gave his impression of the crowd and showed some clips of what was happening on the ground.
Among the clips was a quick chat with a protester decrying the convoy as "white nationalist", including their response when Ezra asked how the organizer — Tamara Lich — could be considered a white nationalist when she is in fact Métis.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Comment: The "white nationalist" smear the media is running with is cringe-worthy, both in its utter predictability and its blatant misrepresentation of the protesters. Aren't lefties supposed to be for 'worker uniting'?
- Truckers Convoy is The Freedom Protest Canada Needs
- Freedom Convoy: Truckers angry over vaccine mandates roll toward Canada's capital in protest UPDATE: GoFundMe withholding raised funds for truckers
- Recap of Day 9 of Truckers for Freedom Convoy across Canada
- Tucker Carlson promotes Canadian freedom convoy on Fox News
- Protest truckers vow to remain at Canada/U.S. border blockade
- Canadian trucker convoy protesters confront masked man with Confederate flag, tell him to leave
- Freedom Convoy: Why Canadian truckers are protesting in Ottawa
- With Trudeau in hiding, CBC suggests Putin behind truckers' freedom convoy
- Nova Scotia bans gatherings along highway in support of trucker freedom convoy
Latest News
- Freedom Convoy working? Saskatchewan dropping all COVID restrictions, vax passports by end of month
- As of tomorrow, Denmark admits the failure of all Covid control measures (including vaccines)
- Alberta tow truck companies refusing to assist RCMP in removing border blockade
- Online 'sextortion' rising during pandemic: Men twice as likely to receive blackmail threats
- Ricky Gervais explains why nothing should be off limits in comedy: 'I want to try and get canceled'
- Best of the Web: The disease of modern medicine
- Best of the Web: A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags
- Best of the Web: Recap of Day 9 of Truckers for Freedom Convoy across Canada
- Quebec scraps plan to tax the unvaccinated
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- The truth is coming out about the Covid death count
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- Best of the Web: The Rise of Totalitarian Science, 2022 Edition
- US DoD whisteblowers claim huge spikes in miscarriages, cancer, and myocarditis since Covid vaccine roll out at Senate panel debate
- Australia PM labeled 'complete psycho' by govt colleague - leaked texts
- Russia opens doors for Iran's Eurasian integration
- Italy to fine certain age groups if unjabbed against Covid
- Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse finds 'extensive failures' by local authorities and police forces
- Hospitals refused to treat toddler because his parents were unvaccinated
- Johns Hopkins study: Lockdowns had 'little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality' but had 'devastating' effects on society
- US DoD whisteblowers claim huge spikes in miscarriages, cancer, and myocarditis since Covid vaccine roll out at Senate panel debate
- Australia PM labeled 'complete psycho' by govt colleague - leaked texts
- Russia opens doors for Iran's Eurasian integration
- "Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm"
- Does Russia have a point about NATO expansion?
- Pegasus spyware row is really about who controls cyber weapons
- "Some unpleasant math" - The Fed has two options: A recession, or years of very high inflation
- Special Counsel 'clarification' reveals the DOJ's Inspector General is not a team player
- US trying to prevent Brazilian president visiting Putin
- Best of the Web: Denmark becomes first EU country to lift all Covid-19 restrictions
- Ukraine holds military drills, announces plan to boost army numbers
- Brussels is bullying Ukraine like it does other states, says Croatian president
- Tulsi Gabbard slams Biden's race-based picks, says 'identity politics is destroying' US
- Putting words in the mouths of 38 million people: Justin Trudeau says Canadians are 'disgusted' by abusive actions of anti-mandate protesters
- Report: Israel is launching campaign to undermine UN's Gaza investigation
- Hungary's PM Orbán to visit Putin in Moscow to discuss gas, vaccines, nuclear power
- U.S. and allies debate the intelligence on how quickly Putin will order an invasion of Ukraine — or whether he will at all
- US Attorney doc: IRS issued grand jury subpoena to JP Morgan for Hunter Biden bank records in probe into Biden family's China connections
- Ukraine planning 'false flag' Donbass incident - militia
- Biden hassles religious colleges for not going woke
- Freedom Convoy working? Saskatchewan dropping all COVID restrictions, vax passports by end of month
- As of tomorrow, Denmark admits the failure of all Covid control measures (including vaccines)
- Alberta tow truck companies refusing to assist RCMP in removing border blockade
- Online 'sextortion' rising during pandemic: Men twice as likely to receive blackmail threats
- Ricky Gervais explains why nothing should be off limits in comedy: 'I want to try and get canceled'
- Best of the Web: A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags
- Best of the Web: Recap of Day 9 of Truckers for Freedom Convoy across Canada
- Quebec scraps plan to tax the unvaccinated
- Italy to fine certain age groups if unjabbed against Covid
- Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse finds 'extensive failures' by local authorities and police forces
- Hospitals refused to treat toddler because his parents were unvaccinated
- Johns Hopkins study: Lockdowns had 'little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality' but had 'devastating' effects on society
- Protesters ignore RCMP warnings as blockade at Coutts border crossing stretches into third day
- Half now back impeaching Biden over border and Afghanistan blunders
- Georgia Republicans draft legal giveaways to illegals
- Tucker Carlson promotes Canadian freedom convoy on Fox News
- Austria's vaccine mandate kicks in amid resistance
- BLM 'transferred millions' to Canadian charity run by wife of co-founder to purchase Toronto mansion
- 3-year-old boy refused heart surgery in Germany, UK, and Israel, due to unvaxxed parents
- Best of the Web: Unvaccinated parents will be BANNED from seeing their own sick KIDS in Western Australian hospitals under strict new laws
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Researchers discover locations of ancient Maya sacred groves of cacao trees
- How the English failed at stamping out the Scots language
- Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK - Bloody Sunday
- Al Tantura: The memory of colonization
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Creativity and Humanity of John Lennon
- Ice-age remains near Sea of Galilee show ancient residents thrived as ice melted
- Possible lunisolar calendar systems at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe
- Across the Muslim world, Islamism is going out of vogue
- Archaeological discoveries show Poverty Point is more complex than previously known
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, with Richard B. Spence
- Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?
- How the untimely death of RG Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever
- As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA's latest anti-Russia playbook
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Best of the Web: The Rise of Totalitarian Science, 2022 Edition
- Glaciers and Earth's 'Great Unconformity' explored in new study
- Watch: Kid Explains Intelligent Design to His Dad
- New species of 'incredibly rare' insect discovered
- When it comes to mass extinction, meteorite size doesn't matter
- Robot successfully performs keyhole surgery on pigs without human help
- Rare 'missing link' black hole found
- Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares
- A bioelectronic tongue 'tastes' sweetness
- Ancient ice reveals mysterious solar storm
- Birds shuffle and repeat their tunes to keep the audience listening
- Best of the Web: Mysterious energy source is 'pulsing every 20 minutes' - Object unlike anything astronomers have seen before
- Southern Ocean storms cause outgassing of carbon dioxide
- The eye: A classic example of natural design
- Why no one is freaking out about the looming massive earthquake threat in the Pacific Northwest
- Why the Yamnaya population should be seen as quintessentially European
- Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich
- Even in the depths of sleep our brains are alert to stranger danger, new study reveals
- Cambrian explosion becomes more explosive
- Monster black hole spotted on dwarf galaxy 'giving birth' to stars
- Haiti and Dominican Republic - Thousands displaced after flash floods damage homes - 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Major snowfall starts February in the Alps - 50cm (20 inches) of snow reported
- Toddler dies two days after being savagely attacked by family dog at home in Queensland, Australia
- Catastrophic flash floods in Quito, Ecuador leave 11 dead, 9 missing
- 'The Bulge' is back: Renewed uplift near South Sister volcano in Oregon detected by USGS
- 'Falling iguana alert': NWS warns iguanas may drop from trees amid cold snap in Florida
- 'Like a tornado': Freak storm damages homes in Malaysia's Ipoh
- Ecuador - Thousands affected after floods in 4 provinces
- Eastern Turkey digs out after heavy snowfall
- Floods and landslides in Sao Paolo, Brazil leave at least 19 dead after 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Thousands without power after U.S. East Coast slammed by winter storm - 30 inches of snow dumped
- Rottweiler kills 7-year-old girl in Waynesboro, Virginia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Military will be called first week of Feb to deliver food to N.E. USA
- Lightning strike kills two, injures one in Malawi
- Storm Malik slams UK with over 100 mph wind, boy and woman killed
- US weather: 'Life-threatening' conditions in New York as 'historic' winter blizzards dump deep snow across East Coast
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: East coast blizzard Kenan meets Canadian supply chain lock up = (no resupply)
- Canary Islands: Floods in Tenerife as heavy rain causes chaos
- Australian outback supermarkets run out of food as desperate residents are forced to drive hundreds of kilometres to find groceries
- Shark attacks rose worldwide in 2021 - and 64% of bites occurred in the U.S.
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Tianjin, China on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Lazio region in Italy on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina on January 25
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on January 23
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 20)
- Meteor fireball over east of Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec and Vermont on January 19
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan 19)
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on January 20
- Best of the Web: The disease of modern medicine
- The truth is coming out about the Covid death count
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Great Narrative Shift: Are 'Easing Restrictions' a Good Sign?
- Late to the party: Japanese company says Ivermectin shows 'antiviral effect' against COVID
- Pfizer/FDA Corruption, Lethal Batches, and Autopsies Reveal Covid-19 Jab Genocide
- Aortic Stenosis: The latest heart attack scapegoat
- Pfizer's poison Covid pill
- UK scientists: Tougher Covid restrictions in Scotland and Wales 'haven't made any difference'
- 2021 less deadly than 2015, ONS data show
- CDC 'Pivoting its language' on vaccination status
- Testing healthy people is stupid
- Boston patient removed from heart transplant list for being unvaccinated
- Shame on Australia for rejecting science — World's tennis great is already immune to COVID
- Large, peer-reviewed research study proves ivermectin works
- Best of the Web: Mercola: Can the Shot Suppress Your Immune System
- 'Antimicrobial resistance' among leading causes of death globally, comprehensive analysis finds
- Record hospitalisations in highly vaccinated US states as omicron surge peaks
- Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
- Deaths up 40% among those aged 18-64 based on life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs
- New research suggests COVID was less deadly than thought in first year of pandemic
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian Truck Drivers Ask Evil, Tyrannical Government To 'Please Restore Our Freedoms If You Don't Mind, Eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
Quote of the Day
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
Recent Comments
As said yesterday, any order given by an "official" requires someone to execute it. This is were they fail.
Rabbi Dovid Weiss: Zionism has created 'rivers of blood' [Link] A JEW no ZIONIST :)
The Semites are all peoples who speak, or have spoken, languages related to the Semitic linguistic lineage (Arabs, Jews and...
If only people here could only just learn the "con" regarding the claim "anti-semite". If your NOT racially aware orJew-wise you will fall for it...
Among the clips was a quick chat with a protester decrying the convoy as "white nationalist", including their response when Ezra asked how the...
But the government crimes affect everybody, and unites all groups.
It is the same here. At the rallies I participated here in Austria, I saw quite an assortment of flags. Hungarian, Serbian, an English one (not the union Jack !), even South Americans. And several black drummers walk in front every time, together with their Austrian colleagues.