Carlson is only the latest big name to lend support to the convoy, telling viewers, "Canada has just imposed a vaccine mandate for truckers - this in addition to so many other lunatic corona restrictions."
Adding that a group of truckers had enough and formed a convoy, Carlson threw to Dichter, who laid it all out for the American host.
"We've seen Canada go from a country of Justin Trudeau's promises of sunny ways into dark authoritarian oppression and control. We want two things: To get rid of the vaccine mandates and the passports."Dichter said he crossed the Canada-US border for the first time a few days ago. He said he was going to hand the border agent his vaccine passport but that the officer said he did not need it.
He said that when he asked the border agent why. His cellphone popped up on the screen and was already linked with the vaccine passport, according to the border agent.
While it might seem outlandish, Dichter added, he wondered what was going to prevent the Canadian government from introducing this measure across Canada in places other than borders.
Prior to COVID-19, Dichter spent some time traveling through Alberta and Saskatchewan. He told Carlson that parts of these provinces looked like third-world countries.
"So now these people who have had their industries crushed, their lives crushed, COVID comes along and now they're treated like insects by the bureaucracy."The vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers took effect on Jan. 15. It removed existing exemptions for truckers from testing and quarantines, requiring they be fully vaccinated.
Truckers from across Canada organized Freedom Convoy 2022 to demand an end to vaccine mandates, lockdown measures and other restrictions.
All parts of the convoy are expected to have arrived in Ottawa by Saturday.
