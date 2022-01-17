Puppet Masters
Clear Evidence that Flight 77 Hit The Pentagon on 9/11 - a Parody
Sat, 17 Jun 2006 10:55 UTC
Regardless, then, of the reams and reams of electronic paper that have been wasted on the inane back and forward over what did or did not happen, the task of showing just what hit the Pentagon could not be easier, which makes it difficult to understand why the debate has lasted so long. If I didn't know better, I might almost think that there was some kind of conspiracy going on. Of course, I DO know better. Conspiracies simply do not exist - except for the small ones, they exist, but the big, scary ones do not, and never have. Everyone knows that.
Anyway, to get to the point. I will present conclusive evidence that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon by way of 10 carefully selected photos that, while they speak for themselves, will be accompanied by some incisive commentary by yours truly.
Let's get started:
Look at the firemen again. They are American patriots. They were down there on the Pentagon lawn on that fateful September morn, when terror, in the shape of a boeing 757 with a wild-eyed Muslim terrorist a the controls, swooped out of the clear blue American sky to strike at the heart of everything we hold dear. They are the guys who stood there on that lawn and said: "nothing's gonna hurt you tonight, not on my watch." Those guys know what hit the Pentagon. The question is: do you?
Other than giving us an idea of what it is to be a true American, the above photo allows us to see the relative size of the Pentagon (relative to a fireman) and the area that was damaged by Flight 77. Firemen are always called out to air crashes. Obviously then, Flight 77 did this damage to the Pentagon.
Notice the facade is missing a large chunk. Obviously, this is where a part of Flight 77 hit. The smoke and fire is evidence that a large passenger aircraft hit the building about 25 minutes before this photo was taken. Notice the police car in the foreground for further reference. Police men are just ordinary guys. They know what a passenger plane looks like.
All of this provides us with more evidence that it was indeed Flight 77 that hit the Pentagon. After all, what else could it have been.
Now note the green color on some of the debris. This is a clear sign of its origin - Flight 77. Notice also that this hole is round. The Boeing 757-200 is also a round cylinder. Flight 77 is about 13ft tall. This hole is also about 13ft tall. What does that tell us? Obviously it tell us, (you and me), that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.
For those who need a little extra something to "seal the deal" as it were, and to forever put to rest the kooky conspiracy theories that have plagued our great nation since 9/11: look at the man in the above photo. He is an American rescue worker - a hero and patriot. Notice that his head is bowed as he walks away. Clearly, he is very sad. But why is he very sad?
He is very sad because Flight 77 had just hit the Pentagon.
Aren't you sad that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon?
Let's review the facts:
The U.S. government says that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.
There are pictures of the Pentagon that show clearly that something hit it.
There was a big explosion.
The U.S. government says that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon
There are pictures of debris that show that whatever hit the Pentagon was quite big and had a lot of force.
A 757 is quite big and has a lot of force.
The U.S. government says that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon
Flight 77 and its passengers are missing
The U.S. government says that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon
Eyewitnesses said they saw a plane hitting the Pentagon
The attack on the Pentagon placed guilt for the 9/11 attacks firmly at the door of the Islamic terrorists. The US government has made it clear that Islamic terrorists carried out the 9/11 attacks. Bin Laden says he carried out the 9/11 attacks.
The U.S. government says that Flight 77 hit the Pentagon
Conclusion:
Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.
As an essayist and print author, Joe has been writing incisive editorials for Sott.net for over 10 years. His articles have appeared on many news sites and he has been interviewed numerous times by Sputnik News and Press TV. His articles can also be found on his personal blog JoeQuinn.net.