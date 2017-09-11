The Original Pentagon Strike Flash Video: What Hit the Pentagon on 9/11?
Sott.net
Wed, 11 Sep 2013 16:46 UTC
In addition to the impossible lack of physical plane parts and damage patterns in the building facade to support the contention that a 757 struck the Pentagon, the stated directional approach and path of the aircraft as claimed by the official report has also been thoroughly discredited:
Craig Ranke and Aldo Marquis actually conducted their own investigation and interviewed several eye witnesses who corroborate a North side approach of the aircraft, as opposed to the official South Side with the downed light poles etc. From this evidence, it appears that indeed a large passenger aircraft was witnessed flying low toward the Pentagon, but from its observed flight path and direction it could not possibly have struck the Pentagon where the damage appears. Instead, the evidence shows that it made a coordinated low-altitude flyover at the same moment the blast occurred on the side of the Pentagon, and was seen flying away by other witnesses on the other side. On the incoming side, the witnesses did not actually see the impact at the Pentagon, but many interpreted the simultaneous appearances of the aircraft and explosion as a plane crash.
It is unknown what caused the blast. It could have been an A3 missile, but just as well could have been pre-planted explosives. We don't have to know what hit the Pentagon in order to know that the official story is complete nonsense. A fully funded, independent, transparent, new investigation might be able to discover what really happened.
The Ranke / Marquis video can be seen here: [Link]
Craig and Aldo
have done fantastic work. We salute them.
wait a minute
didn't SOTT posted an article debunking the kinky "no plane theory" which was part of the elaborate COINTELPRO campaign SOTT is so good exposing?
???
What are you smoking? The only "no plane" theory we have debunked is the one that claims no planes hit the twin towers. You know, the "green screen - CGI" plane nonsense. That's a whole other kettle of fish.
Sott
was at the very forefront of promoting the "no plane at the Pentagon" theory, right from the get-go. The reason? It has always been so INCREDIBLY obvious that nothing even CLOSE to a Boeing 757 hit the Pentagon that my pet hamster figured it out after watching a BBC documentary that promoted the official US government version.
the world according to sott
I've heard it's been stated by experienced pilots that it would be extremely difficult to duplicate the supposed flight trajectory of the jetliners as they crashed the twin towers.
ned
I've heard it's been stated by experienced pilots that it would be extremely difficult to duplicate the supposed flight trajectory of the jetliners as they crashed the twin towers.
But I guess if Julius Caesar were piloting the craft, probably he could pull it off.
Nedlud, what is your problem with these jabs? (ex: Caesar).
I think you're a shill, not a "normal guy" like you commented in another article- just cause, not even related to the article.
If not a shill, why are you still here?
You do know that they have had remote control software.... you do know that autopilot can do amazing things. In fact, without computers, the newest fighter jets would be un flyable! Yes, they are that unstable.
Take that idea and apply it to how something that can't be done manually, can be done with the help or exclusive use of some sort of auto system.
I was wrong, sorry
I passed through an article too quickly and misunderstood it
just posted in wrong place
serve me right for getting up too early
My comment was meant to be related to BBC bias and such, so hope it will be taken like this. wrong story, above but right comment.Time for another cup of tea!!!
one question
Where did they get the video of the projectile crashing into the Pentegon? All other videos where confiscated? That one appeared to be on Pentegon property.
That's the video that was released to the media, from some security booth or gas station IIRC.
The other videos were never released, as the presentation talks about.
A few more insights...
Question:
I believe you will find the answer to that question by doing the economic forensic research into several security firms particularly ADT Security Systems, originally American District Telegraph now also known as ADT Fire and Security or simply ADT, is a division of Tyco International and a worldwide supplier of electronic security systems, fire alarm systems, communication systems, and integrated building management systems.
It is alleged ADT Systems hacked into emergency dispatchers on 911. Evidence exists agents installed ADT CO2 monitoring devices in public buildings and transportation systems so unwitting targets would trigger what are called 'Kaya cat [catastrophe]bonds' with the wireless transmission of a death sentence per the signals used to demolish the WTC Twin Towers on 9/11. Lord Michael Ashcroft’s company Hawley, purchased ADT Security Systems in 1987, the largest electronic security company in the United States. In 1989, Lord Michael Ashcroft’s firm ADT Security Systems acquired a 45 year contract for the security of the United States and British Governments.
It is here you can begin to penetrate the mechanisms in place structured well before the events of 9/11. AON Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald, two corporations that needed to disappear so the Magic Circle Jerks and their clients could inherit the windfall profits not made in the NY-Chicago short-selling fraud that netted $1.5 trillion. Suck Co2 friends because these psychos are getting ready to cap our asses at 350ppm.
Question:
Thanks Captain Sherlock!
I appreciate your contributions to the conversation.
Thanks...
Nedlud should read your post, but I think he really doesn't want to know... he just wants to find faults with sott because he's a "normal guy"
Take 5 mns...
But who and how many are ready to do that?
Maybe this comment will be a little out of the topic, but.
For the first time since ages, I feel dispressed! Maybe it's the weather outside.
It was a time, I was thinking there were smart and stupids people, and you can easyly imagine that I was seeing myself as a smart one.
Until something happened to me and made me suddenly see in the dark side of my thoughts and saw right that in fact, following my own criterias, I was completly stupid, as brainless.
So all changed, and since that time I think there is no stupid or smart people, there are more or less informed people.
It's sad but we could change it, beeing curious, a little openminds, and to not be afraid to look at behind the stage of this giant church theaters that are our mainstream medias and western schools.
But what dispress me now, is not that, is the fact that so much people don't want at all to look at the facts and so the truth.
They could see right, but they refuse to look at the facts! People who were so well blinkered that they could hate you if ever you ask them to "open a little the blinkers".
The most blind are the ones who don't want to see and that is the saddest.
Thanks you all here , at least you help me to never have to use antidepressant pills ;-)
Love it
Asking questions is not a crime, hidding evidence is. Wonder why government agencies quickly siezed and never released surrounding survelance video? Is it true that such a large jet flying at such speed would have caused a path of turbulent destruction along the ground?
Jessie Ventura is a good leadman to ask questions and wonder why "big brother" gets so upset when contradictory testimony is presented.
Asking questions is not a crime, hidding evidence is. Wonder why government agencies quickly siezed and never released surrounding survelance video? Is it true that such a large jet flying at such speed would have caused a path of turbulent destruction along the ground?
I remember
when I first got on the internet in January of 02 seeing that video. I was on h2g2 and saw a conversation on the subject. I was already looking for clues prior to that, as the field fire in Pa. did not convince me a plane hit that spot. I will have to say it took me a really long time to figure out the whole scam though.
If you weren't there
There's no way to verify anything about that video or the motives of the people who provided it. And those quotes . . . , "It sounded like a missile." Even if witnesses really said things like that, what does that prove? What does a missile sound like anyway??
On 9/11 my younger brother was working in a government bldg near by on a slight rise overlooking the Pentagon. His office window faced the Pentagon. He saw the plane hit the building. I believe him. My oldest brother was in the Air Force at the time and was stationed at the Pentagon, and my younger brother's first thought was, "Oh, my God! My brother's in there!"
I love coming to this website because I like hearing a different points of view -- the kind you never see treated seriously on TV but that make as much sense (sometimes more) than what is being reported. I agree with a lot of what I read here. In this case, I can't claim any kind of expertise on the subject. I have done zero research on the specifics of what happened at the Pentagon that day. As it turned out, my oldest brother was at meetings over 10 miles away when the plane hit. I do know a plane hit the bldg because I know and trust someone who saw that happen.
No photos no videos
The most secure building on the planet and all the liars can come up with is 3 frames which show nothing.
It's obvious that this is a coverup from the gitgo. I've often wondered how a 20 dia. hole could swallow up a 47ft wide fuselage including wings, tail, 12 dia TITANIUM rotors, seats luggage, passengers and just disappear into 'vaporization'.
But I AM the king of Kashmir so I guess it's possible.
The most secure building on the planet and all the liars can come up with is 3 frames which show nothing.
It's obvious that this is a coverup from the gitgo. I've often wondered how a 20 dia. hole could swallow up a 47ft wide fuselage including wings, tail, 12 dia TITANIUM rotors, seats luggage, passengers and just disappear into 'vaporization'.
how come?
How come we are getting comments from the future? Is anybody noticing some of the supposed times on the comments thus far?
??
p.s. not talking to anyone in particular, my comments seemed to be timed right (although I just got a double exposure, ie., same comment posted twice), must be some minor computer snafu...no big deal
How come we are getting comments from the future? Is anybody noticing some of the supposed times on the comments thus far?
Dude, we just had a spammer hit&run...posted my msg to alert SoTT WebMaster to delete msg (and hopefully that a**hole's account)...not sure what you're referring to, though, about future msgs...
It says thursday, but the 13th which is incorrect (12th is).
BTW, read my comments above to your other posts and please reply because I see you as a suspicious character.
Other Plane
The real question is what happened to the real plane and all the passengers. Focus on that and all the other falls into place.
The real question is what happened to the real plane and all the passengers. Focus on that and all the other falls into place.
Re Pinky ...
1. I noted the fetid aroma earlier, and as I said there, I recommended that his spams be sanitized of their quasi links and yet remain for comment and analysis.
2. As I noted there, other sites - e.g., truthseeker, WRH, are being 'hack attacked' per Les Visible. (W
2. Nedlud, If you've legit
The Girls call him Pinky.
ARGH! I HATE THIS FARGLING LAPTOP!
Re The Girls call him Pinky.
1. I noted the fetid aroma - of Pinky Jim - earlier on another 9/11 article, and as there, I recommend his spams here be sanitized of their quasi links and yet remain for comment and analysis.
2. As also noted there, other sites - e.g., truthseeker, WRH, are being 'hack attacked' per Les Visible. The closer to truth, th e more hacks, somewhat... of couse . . . only somewhat.
3. Nedlud, If you've noticed legitimate systemic PRE-dating of supposed 'posts' or 'comments', it would be pertinent and important and rather akin to the BBC's PRE-reporting of the WTC7 implosion/collapse. Thus, please:
(a) provide the details - times and links - with my thanks and those of others, I'm sure; and,
(b) if such is existing here, it would most likely not be some quirk of the machine we call 'the net', but rather the work of the UK/USrael PTB-flunkies; and, if so, it would be helpful rather than distractional.
4. Pinky*: For your evil efforts this day, I detest you, personally. And while there's little chance that I will ever be able to find you and meet you, the odds are much higher that you might be able to successfully find me - after all, I ain't hiding; not much.
If we meet, PLEASE introduce your cowardly self. I will reply that I am Rowan Cocoan. I will recall your efforts to lie about this ultimate of false flag days (which all have less casualties than claimed by the MSM but at least -usually - some) and, then, on their behalf, and, in the immortal words of Tony Montana, ' I will kick your sorry f******g monkey ass, you worthless piece of s***!" (Paraphrased.)
R.C.
*Pinky I'm sorry the girls/guys/everyone? in school made fun of you and called you that for reasons cruel, perhaps, but even that cannot justify your efforts to hide or block truth.
RC
Hmm
Okay, so no one trusts this plutocracy less than me. But, the fact is that none of this proves or disproves anything. I have a buddy who was an officer in the Navy at the time of the strike. He worked in Virginia. His good friend works at the Pentagon and he was walking back to work (outside) when the plane hit. He said he saw the plane as it was heading into the building. Was he lying? I can't imagine why.
Yes, a 757 can cause that type of damage. A tornado can force a piece of straw through a power pole. If you have some evidence, then share it. But conspiracy theory is not evidence.
Okay, so no one trusts this plutocracy less than me. But, the fact is that none of this proves or disproves anything. I have a buddy who was an officer in the Navy at the time of the strike. He worked in Virginia. His good friend works at the Pentagon and he was walking back to work (outside) when the plane hit. He said he saw the plane as it was heading into the building. Was he lying? I can't imagine why.
>>>>>I have a buddy who was an officer in the Navy at the time of the strike. He worked in Virginia. His good friend
Oh yeah, I have a "buddy" who was not a friend of someone else who also directly witnessed the attack (so first circle contact not second) who says differently. You can see my post in the forum.
This is NOT "The Original"
The Original had a date-time stamp on it.
The date stamp was Sept. 12. The time stamp was 17.3X.
This is the version that was released in May, 2005. (2006, perhaps?)
The date-time stamp had been removed, prior to its re-release.
WhatReallyHappened tries to justify
[Link]
I can't believe this website is touting the 757 story as true...
I heard this site was disinfo, and although they run truth opinion pieces, this looks clearly to be misleading the Truthers...
Have these people ever seen a plane crash? LOL
You'd think the thing was believed to be made out of paper mache!!
[Link]
There's much more
than just the Pentagon. Much, much, much more. Check out The New Pearl Harbor.
[Link]WELL worth the time.
Nice video BTW. I've known this for a long time. The laws of physics were suspended for those nasty 'turists'.
Also take note of consensus911.org/
They're doing their homework!
Other plane?
I too have wondered what happened to the actual Flight 77? I believe that sott had posted an article several months ago regarding this but I have not been able to locate it. Please if anyone can, post a link to it. TIA
The first time I saw this video. It shook me up but good! Life has not been the same since then.