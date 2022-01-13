corporations have used the woke ideology to reinvent themselves. No longer do they produce just 'things' - they manufacture

social

output.

"The consequences of emergency capitalism are emphatically biopolitical. They concern the administration of a human surplus that is growing superfluous for a largely automated, highly financialised, and implosive reproductive model. This is why Virus, Vaccine and Covid Pass are the Holy Trinity of social engineering.



'Virus passports' are meant to train the multitudes in the use of electronic wallets controlling access to public services and personal livelihood. The dispossessed and redundant masses, together with the non-compliant, are the first in line to be disciplined by digitalised poverty management systems directly overseen by monopoly capital. The plan is to tokenise human behaviour and place it on blockchain ledgers run by algorithms. And the spreading of global fear is the perfect ideological stick to herd us toward this outcome".

"I am going to speak bluntly," he wrote.



"Physicians who speak out are being actively hunted via medical boards and the press. They are trying to delegitimize us and pick us off, one by one."



He finished by warning that this is "not a conspiracy theory" but "a fact." He urged us all to "wake up."