Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. France's foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made, although time is running out.
Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a parliamentary committee:
"In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned... Israel is not a party to the agreements. Israel is not bound by what will be written in the agreements, if they are signed, and Israel will continue to maintain full freedom of action anywhere any time, with no constraints."Israel, which has long warned about Iran becoming a nuclear power, has called on countries to maintain a credible military option against Iran while they pursue an agreement.
Experts have questioned whether Israel, on its own, has the military capabilities to halt what it says is an Iranian quest for nuclear weapons while Tehran continues to deny that it seeks atomic arms.
Dr Yoel Guzansky, an expert in nuclear weapons proliferation and senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, told The Independent that the comments from Mr Bennett were meant to
"preserve room for diplomatic manoeuvres. Israel is declaring to use force if necessary if push comes to shove but I think it'll be very hard for Israel during the negotiations and perhaps even harder after to do something that will jeopardise agreement."However, he added that Israel would struggle to independently lodge an attack against Iran but in a circumstance with no other alternative, Israel "would do its best".
It comes as negotiations between world powers continue in Vienna to restore the tattered 2015 nuclear deal - which the US quit under President Trump in 2018. Mr Bennett has previously said he is not opposed to a "good" nuclear deal between Iran and world powers but has held that Israel would still be free to manoevre militarily under any agreement. He told Israeli Army Radio:
"At the end of the day, of course there can be a good deal. Is that, at the moment, under the current dynamic, expected to happen? No, because a much harder stance is needed."Israel's foreign minister issued a similar sentiment to Mr Bennett earlier this month stating that Israel does not need permission to strike Iran. Lapid told Israel's Channel 12 on the last day of 2021:
"Israel will do whatever it needs to do to protect its security. And we don't need anybody's permission for that. That's been the case since the first day we established this state."Talks to reinstate the Iran nuclear deal (known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)) and bring Iran back into compliance began in May 2021, after Joe Biden succeeded Mr Trump as US president.
If the negotiations were to fail and Iran was confirmed to have violated the deal, all UN sanctions would automatically "snap back" in place for 10 years, with the possibility of a five-year extension.
Comment: If Israel was truly concerned with Iran's nuclear capabilities, it would join those who want the agreement. It's habit of crying 'wolf' increases leverage and options, but only so long as it works. If the agreement comes to pass, we can bet Israel has a 'next move' - be it bluff, false flag, or direct strike. Containing Iran does not contain Israel.