Vincent Evans
Vincent Evans, an aide to Vice President Harris, will take over as the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), sources familiar with the move tell The Hill.

Evans, who served as deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for the office of the vice president, served as the Southern political director on the Biden presidential campaign and went on to be political director for Harris after she was tapped to be the vice presidential nominee in 2020.

Evans previously served as a senior aide to Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) and worked several political campaigns in his home state of Florida.

"I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus," Evans said in a statement on Tuesday. "I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know first hand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country. As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied Caucus."

The CBC includes two senators, 53 House members and two nonvoting delegates.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Evans to the Congressional Black Caucus," said Rep. Joyce Beatty, (D-Ohio) who serves as the Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman. "As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022."

"Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills," Beatty added. "In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC's top priorities moving forward. His knowledge and past work with many members and the administration is a big asset."