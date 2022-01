Vincent Evans, an aide to Vice President Harris, will take over as the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), sources familiar with the move tell The Hill.Evans previously served as a senior aide to Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) and worked several political campaigns in his home state of Florida.The CBC includes two senators, 53 House members and two nonvoting delegates."We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Evans to the Congressional Black Caucus," said Rep. Joyce Beatty , (D-Ohio) who serves as the Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman. "As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022.""Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills," Beatty added. "In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC's top priorities moving forward. His knowledge and past work with many members and the administration is a big asset."