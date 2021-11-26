Society's Child
Canadian teachers' union devalues white votes to 'appease minorities'
RT
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 15:37 UTC
Since the start of the school year, the so-called weighted voting has been in effect at a local bargaining unit of the larger Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) in Halton Region, Ontario the National Post reported.
The unit, which represents some 1,400 teachers and school staff, voted in the controversial system - said to be aimed at improving the representation of minorities - this June. It was supported by 68% of the delegates at its annual general meeting.
The new system ensures indigenous, black, and racialized representatives will always have 50% of the vote even if there are less than half of them attending the board meeting.
It means that if 20 people are voting, five minority delegates would have the same weight as 15 others that don't consider themselves to be racialized.
When there's parity between the groups and 50% of non-white members are present, the vote goes on as normal.
"I do believe it's a very positive step for equity," Daryl LeBlanc, a teacher and branch president with the union, told the paper about the measure.
The union's materials on weighted voting distributed among the members last month insisted that despite the idea of one person having one vote seeming just, "fair doesn't necessarily mean equitable."
"Equal opportunity to participate in the Federation does not mean treating all members the same," the documents stated. "Within a democratic framework, promoting the engagement of members of equity-seeking groups is a valid and necessary approach to reaching equal outcomes."
"Black, racialized and Indigenous members do not feel safe or welcome at Union activities" and something needed to be done about it, the materials, seen by the National Post, suggested.
However, many of the members disagreed with the changes, calling them discriminatory. Concerns were also reportedly voiced by delegates that it could violate Ontario's human rights code.
"If your school rep is racialized, then you get a higher percentage of the vote," the teacher, who opted to remain anonymous, pointed out.
When asked to comment by the National Post, Caitlin Clark, the spokesperson for Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, wrote that "teacher unions have once again missed the mark."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Study reveals 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
- Oklahoma lawmaker files self-defense bill named after Kyle Rittenhouse
- US workers 'traumatized' by organized retail crime wave
- Canadian teachers' union devalues white votes to 'appease minorities'
- Sex change hormone treatment injured Swedish children - media
- Ice Age Farmer Report: WEF warns: Global warming to disrupt financial system, "Freeze" bank accounts
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange winds blowing across the Earth
- Acute hailstorm hits Klerksdorp, South Africa
- Serbia negotiates "incredible" gas deal with Russia paying lower than market rate as energy costs elsewhere soar
- 56 dead following explosion in Siberian coal mine, gas leak believed to be to blame
- Central Queensland residents in Australia flee rising floodwaters for the 2nd time in 8 months - up to 10.6 inches of rain in 48 hours
- Cars carried away by floodwaters as month's worth of rain in a day pelts Malta
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar (Burma)
- Covid compliance hits rock bottom in England
- Is the Surplus Elite's class coup possible without degenerating into pathocracy?
- LOL! Far right Ukrainian official claims anti-vaxxers paving way for Russian invasion
- The coming clash of civilizations?
- Corrupting science: in Syria probe, OPCW erased experts' inconvenient findings
- Tragedy at sea claims dozens of lives in deadliest day of Channel crisis
- Sweden's first female prime minister resigns after less than 12 hours
- Ice Age Farmer Report: WEF warns: Global warming to disrupt financial system, "Freeze" bank accounts
- Serbia negotiates "incredible" gas deal with Russia paying lower than market rate as energy costs elsewhere soar
- Is the Surplus Elite's class coup possible without degenerating into pathocracy?
- The coming clash of civilizations?
- Corrupting science: in Syria probe, OPCW erased experts' inconvenient findings
- Tragedy at sea claims dozens of lives in deadliest day of Channel crisis
- Sweden's first female prime minister resigns after less than 12 hours
- Russia's top security official says West responsible for 'destroying' Ukraine
- Best of the Web: UK govt stuffs "stunningly draconian" anti-protest powers into new 'policing' bill, rushes it through parliament
- Interpol elects new president from UAE despite torture accusations against him in FIVE countries
- China's 'disappearing' ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain
- Russia's military options: Is US trying to reignite a dirty war in Ukraine?
- Best of the Web: Lethal Injection; Frontline E.R. Doctor Gives Chilling Account of Unusual Vaccine-Induced Illness
- Best of the Web: Russian ex-admiral claims NATO submarine caused Kursk sinking that killed 118 Russian sailors
- Kamala Harris' comms director Ashley Etienne resigns amid growing criticism of the VP
- Several hundred Google employees sign manifesto against widened Covid vaccine mandate
- Terror in the Capitol tunnel
- Biden's nuclear option against OPEC+ includes threats to 'seize assets of sovereign states', producers may retaliate by flooding market
- America is attempting to 'privatize democracy,' claims Kremlin
- They live amongst us - Anatomy of a cult
- Oklahoma lawmaker files self-defense bill named after Kyle Rittenhouse
- US workers 'traumatized' by organized retail crime wave
- Canadian teachers' union devalues white votes to 'appease minorities'
- Sex change hormone treatment injured Swedish children - media
- 56 dead following explosion in Siberian coal mine, gas leak believed to be to blame
- Covid compliance hits rock bottom in England
- LOL! Far right Ukrainian official claims anti-vaxxers paving way for Russian invasion
- Russian prison chief fired after torture allegations
- Politician under fire after saying fake vaccine certificate buyers should be shot
- Prison chief: Israel military 'pimped' correctional officers to terrorists
- Snake in a suit: Tech billionaire allegedly kept spreadsheet of 5,000 women he had sex with
- Watch thousands protest in Europe against Covid passes.
- Dozens of San Francisco area stores, pharmacies hit by mobs of smash-and-grab looters: 'Hurts us all'
- FBI hid evidence in Malcolm X murder trial, convictions tossed
- 'Sex Week' at Harvard show nobody's safe from the woke inquisition
- New documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's time in jail
- New German government to legalize cannabis
- Milly, 13, finds Bronze Age axe hoard on third dig, leaving competition envious after 'beginner's luck'
- Illinois Democrat loses job for calling Waukesha massacre 'karma' for Rittenhouse acquittal
- Crimes that lead to death of emergency workers in "course of duty" to receive immediate life sentence in new UK law
- Roman mosaic depicting scenes from Homer's Iliad unearthed in England
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified after 56 years: JFK was engaged in 'existential' battle with Israel over its nuclear weapons program
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Did Israel Kill The Kennedys?
- 1,200-year-old Faddan More Psalter's journey from Irish bog to museum treasure, use of papyrus hints at trade links with Egypt
- Justinianic Plague was nothing like flu and may have struck England before it reached Constantinople, new study suggests
- To understand how the US military killed so many civilians in Syria, we must look at its tactics
- Scythian gods on a silver plate discovered in Russia
- The CIA's crack-cocaine enterprise and the destruction of urban America
- Genetic changes in Bronze Age southern Iberia
- Ancient dagger find helps identify lost Roman battle site in present-day Switzerland
- Nazis based their elite schools on top British private schools
- Neolithic site excavated in Taiyuan, China
- Another sun temple found in Egyptian desert, 'the most important discovery of the last 50 years'
- The trackball is older than the mouse, and we can thank Canada for it
- Best of the Web: EXCERPT: How Soros's secret network used Ukraine to cover for Hillary, Hunter, and target Donald Trump
- Best of the Web: US government boldly scrutinized: Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary is a must-watch
- New research suggest clothes from 8000 years ago were made from trees
- Russian FSB archives release records of WW2 Japanese plans to invade USSR
- Interdisciplinary research shows the spread of transeurasian languages was due to agriculture
- Metal detectorist unearths largest Anglo-Saxon treasure hoard ever discovered in England
- Study reveals 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals
- Flesh-eating vulture bees evolved a gut that loves meat
- Astronomers claim to have deciphered origin of 'tsunami of gravitational waves'
- Latest discoveries in the field of structural biology point to Intelligent Design
- Mysterious small & cold object observed 20 billion miles from Earth in 1983 'may have been elusive Planet Nine'
- Paleontologists debunk fossil thought to be missing link between lizards and first snakes
- 'Volcanic winter' likely contributed to ecological catastrophe 250 million years ago
- Scientists find the fastest acceleration in the human body, revealing why Thanos' famous snap would've been impossible.
- A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication
- China-Russia Consortium space weather center established in Beijing
- Therapy dubbed 'dancing molecules' successfully repairs severe spinal cord injuries in research mice
- The world's oldest cases of mercury poisoning revealed in Copper Age Iberia
- Best of the Web: Pfizer whistleblower sinks vaccine trial integrity
- Asteroid-driven showers might be more common than previously thought
- New study suggests wormholes may be viable shortcuts through space-time after all, new study suggests
- Signs of a Tunguska like event in Chile 12000 years ago
- Computer pioneer warns the metaverse 'could make reality disappear'
- 'Trigger warning' device for classrooms and parties sounds alarm when it detects offensive language or jokes
- Yale researchers report 'Remdesivir-resistant' Covid mutation
- Flashback: All your memories are stored by one weird, ancient molecule
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Strange winds blowing across the Earth
- Acute hailstorm hits Klerksdorp, South Africa
- Central Queensland residents in Australia flee rising floodwaters for the 2nd time in 8 months - up to 10.6 inches of rain in 48 hours
- Cars carried away by floodwaters as month's worth of rain in a day pelts Malta
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar (Burma)
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits 75 km E of Lata, Solomon Islands - USGS
- Lightning kills 4 members of same family in Malawi
- Floods in north of Spain prompt evacuations and helicopter rescues - 6 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Average monthly snowfall blanketed capital Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan overnight - 11 inches of snow
- Six-year-old boy killed after attack by dogs in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- "Really rare" moon double halo with arcs photographed during lunar eclipse in Arizona
- Heavy snowfall continues to sweep across China's northeastern provinces amid cold wave - up to 16 inches of fresh snow
- Record-breaking early snowfall hits northern Hokkaido, Japan - 80cms (31 inches) of snow
- Strange weather phenomenon leaves Lake Manitoba covered in ice balls
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Society reset interloopings in a fertilizer shortage
- Ten regions on alert for snow as early winter storm hits Spain
- Roads blocked, schools shut and public transport not working after strong snowfall in Birobidzhan, Russia
- Signs and Portents: Calf born with four eyes and two mouths with crowds gathering to worship 'divine' cow in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Floods affect over 25,000 in Sumatra, 4 killed in Java landslide in Indonesia
- Heavy rains turned roads into rivers, inundate houses & overflow lakes in Bengaluru, India
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on November 25
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 24
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and other states on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the skies of France on November 23
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Nov. 23)
- Meteor fireball over Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on November 20
- Cameras record meteor fireball in Pernambuco and two other states of Brazil on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on November 16
- Meteor fireball seen over Germany, Switzerland and France on November 18
- Meteor fireball seen over North Carolina and several other states on November 15
- Bright meteor fireball over Tatarstan, Russia on November 17
- Fireball streaks by St. Louis Arch during Leonid meteor shower
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (16 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball seen over Florida on November 15
- Meteor fireball seen over Sicily, Italy on November 11
- Meteor fireball seen over New York and surrounding states on November 13
- Meteor fireball seen over Georgia and other states on November 10
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (13 Nov.)
- Meteor fireball filmed over St Petersburg, Russia
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Anthony Fauci: Sad Little Psychopath
- Latest devastating news on the vaccine
- FDA produces the first batch of documents from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine file
- Fauci hopes babies will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by early 2022
- Moderna & Pfizer booster shots approved by FDA after vaccine injuries near one MILLION
- New analysis of ONS data finds that vaccine effectiveness against death has been overestimated and uncovers an alarming spike in Covid deaths post-vaccination
- Scientists mystified by the obvious: Africa avoids COVID disaster despite not having vaccines
- Fauci says all adults should 'go get boosted'
- Saturated fat is innocent of health crimes
- SOTT Focus: Alarming Increase in Mortality Rates in 2021: Why COVID Shots Are Disproportionately Affecting Young Males (For Now)
- Best of the Web: Can anything about the Pfizer vaccine trial be trusted?
- Best of the Web: German physician says Corona vaccines are 'programmed self-destruction of the body'
- Sudden cardiac and unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes increased by 500% in 2021
- Your vaccination status is temporary - boosters are shifting the goalpost
- Good question: Is vaccine efficacy a statistical illusion?
- Second person overcomes HIV without extra medical assistance
- Negative vaccine effectiveness isn't a new phenomenon - it turned up in the Swine Flu vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Molnupiravir: Merck's New Anti-Covid Medication is Worse Than You Thought
- Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 vaccine for children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a heart attack?
- The CDC finally reveals its estimate for how many Americans have 'natural immunity': 146.6 million people
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Logic of the body's 'second brain'
- How therapy, not pills effectively treats back pain
- Longtime skeptic now accepts parapsychology as a science (with caveats)
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
- Make them practice what they preach!
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Infrastructure bill includes Capitol building expansion to hold Pfizer lobbyists
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brain Thoughts: Norm MacDonald, Death, Humor, and Bond Villain Klaus Schwab
- Major disaster for humanity - Facebook comes back online
- FBI comes clean: Admits it's 'really hard' to solve crimes they didn't make up themselves
Quote of the Day
Each of us tend to think we see things as they are, that we are objective. But this is not the case. We see the world, not as it is, but as we are - or as we are conditioned to see it.
Recent Comments
Politicians get the fake Vaxx anyway so why should they give a shit.
We need some Elizabethan punishment ... He's guilty of manslaughter, theft and poisoning Boiling a prisoner to death was called for when the crime...
Well it's about time, probably one of the best things to ever come out in 2021. Now if all the states have this law put in place we would be...
I bet that it's all in the Soros led places where they never prosecute. R.C.
Our planet is in the process of change but at a pace that is to many, unusual. The problem is one of perception, historically and to today, the...