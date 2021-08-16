Society's Child
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,297, hospitals are overwhelmed with some 5,700 injured
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 18:51 UTC
The new toll represents a dramatic increase from at least 724 deaths that were reported earlier on Sunday, up from a previous count of 304. Many of the casualties, including an estimated 2,800 injuries, occurred in southwestern Haiti, near the earthquake's epicenter.
Overall, at least 5,700 people have been injured, forcing the hospitals that remain standing to work in overdrive.
Nearly 3,000 homes were destroyed, and more than 5,400 were damaged, the Civil Protection Agency said. The quake struck about 60 miles west of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that shook Haiti in 2010, killing as many as 300,000 people, according to government estimates that, however, are disputed by independent researchers.
Rescue efforts in the latest disaster have reportedly been hampered by damage to roads and other infrastructure, and the country is forecast to be hit by Tropical Storm Grace as early as Monday. Meanwhile, Haiti continues to be shaken by aftershocks, the strongest of which was a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck in the western part of the country on Sunday morning.
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,297, hospitals are overwhelmed with some 5,700 injured
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,297, hospitals are overwhelmed with some 5,700 injured
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
The improvement of understanding is for two ends: first, our own increase of knowledge; secondly, to enable us to deliver that knowledge to others.
- John Locke
How come there is no damage again in DR?
Kirby described the video of Afghans running alongside one US plane on the tarmac as "troubling." He did not comment on the subsequent video that...
whether the U.S. is able to regain some level of control over the situation. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Here's the rest of the series by OffGuardian. [Link]
The neo-Darwinists all basically (sullenly) agree that for the Evolutionary Model to work, you basically need magic to exist. So.., it would seem...
