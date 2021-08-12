On Saturday, 29-year-old Chicago police officer Ella French was shot during a traffic stop and later died from her wounds. Her partner was also shot and hospitalized with his condition remaining unknown.
Following the tragic incident, Mayor Lightfoot went to the hospital where the wounded officers were taken. However, police officers visiting their colleagues reportedly turned their backs on the far-left lawmaker who previously proposed a mass cut to the department's budget.
When reporters asked Lightfoot about the encounter, she shifted the focus and didn't provide a response to the officers' dismissal of her.
"There was a lot of emotion running that night. There were hundreds of officers that were there and there was a lot of emotion on the range of spectrum and that's to be expected. This was a really hard loss."Additionally, Lightfoot didn't indicate just how much she would increase the department's $1.6 billion budget, but said they need to bring in the "next generation of officers."
Chicago Alderman Matt O'Shea said he's heard from police that they feel like both leaders and residents in Chicago don't support them. They believe this could be a factor that has likely led to the thousand officer loss seen in the city, showing a major decline compared to prior years.
In addition, police superintendent David O'Neal Brown said nearly 40 officers have been shot at or struck in 2021 alone. Timing for Lightfoot's new push to provide additional funding for police comes after officer morale has reached all time lows and growing crime has continued to threaten the Chicago area.
Comment: Lightfoot is not the leader Chicago needs, nor can the city afford to pander to social cues run amok. Cities need agreed protocol and clear working relationships between staff and management - qualities Lightfoot sorely lacks.
