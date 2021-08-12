© Scott Olson/Getty Images



"There was a lot of emotion running that night. There were hundreds of officers that were there and there was a lot of emotion on the range of spectrum and that's to be expected. This was a really hard loss."

Chicago's Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has agreed to boost police funding after tragedy struck her city's police department. Following hundreds of police officers' resignations in the Windy City and one officer recently murdered, Lightfoot said at a press conference on Wednesday that she promises to increase police funding in 2022.Following the tragic incident,who previously proposed a mass cut to the department's budget.When reporters asked Lightfoot about the encounter, she shifted the focus and didn't provide a response to the officers' dismissal of her.Additionally, Lightfoot didn't indicate just how much she would increase the department's $1.6 billion budget, but saidChicago Alderman Matt O'Shea said he's heard from police thatThey believe this could be a factor that has likely led to the thousand officer loss seen in the city, showing a major decline compared to prior years.In addition, police superintendent David O'Neal Brown saidTiming for Lightfoot's new push to provide additional funding for police comes after officer morale has reached all time lows and growing crime has continued to threaten the Chicago area.