© Nuccio Dinuzzo/AP



"Here is the bottom line for me, to state the obvious, I'm a Black woman mayor. I'm the mayor of the third-largest city in the country, obviously I have a platform, and it's important to me to advocate on things that I believe are important."

"No, it's not about me choosing who covers me, right? I gave exclusive interviews. And we do get to choose who we talk to in exclusives. I gave exclusive interviews with journalists of color, right? One 24-hour period and it was like people's heads exploded. I had journalists saying, 'Does the mayor think I'm racist?' No, it's not about individuals."

"I would absolutely do it again. I'm unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation, a conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened a long time ago."

Chicago's mayor has laughed off her last attempt to "diversify" the City Hall press pool as a fleeting feat. But standing again in the national spotlight,The New York Times early this morning posted a half-hour long conversation between writer Kara Swisher and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. While the general theme pertained to the scrutiny big city mayors are facing currently,The headlines as expressed by Fox News are thatLightfoot called it a "conversation" that needed to happen "a long time ago" according to The New York Times interview. Despite some pushback from Swisher, the Chicago mayor played up the need for advocacy:At the end of May this year,The takeaway from the Chicago mayor's announcement was that it'd be a permanent fixture. It wasn't clear from the onset that it'd be a temporary gesture.This was further displayed in the follow-up messaging in the days after.But to jump back to the interview, Lightfoot in talking to Swisher tried to play it off as always temporary.Lightfoot is still playing the identity politics card close, even if it's to her own detriment.