Satellite Images - Before and After the Floods in Henan, China, July 2021

© NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin,



The Henan Provincial Government in China recently provided an update on the flooding that has affected the province since 20 July 2021.As of 26 July, heavy rain and floods had affected 12.9 million people in 150 counties (cities, districts) and 1,558 towns across Henan. The hardest hit areas include Zhengzhou, Xinyang, Xinxiang, Zhumadian, Zhoukou, Anyang, Shangqiu, Kaifeng, Puyang and Hebi.Flood water is slowly receding in some areas but the situation remains severe. Forecasters said more heavy rain is expected.Flooding was still visible on 26 July 2021 when the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite acquired a false-color image of northern Henan province. For comparison, the same area is shown on 20 July 2020.