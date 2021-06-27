Earth Changes
Teen boy mauled and killed by bear in national park in Russia
Sat, 26 Jun 2021 11:57 UTC
The 16-year-old boy, who was working as a sherpa for a group of tourists, had taken a shortcut through the park which led him to the bear.
It was later that two tourists left their campsite to look for the missing boy, finding the boy's remains and the bear just 500 yards away.
The two tourists of the Ergaki National Park in the Sayan Mountains, Russia, then found themselves in a lengthy confrontation with the bear.
After the bear tackled one of the tourists to the ground and lunged at another, one of the men managed to stab the animal a number of times in the neck before fleeing the scene to get help, while the other played dead.
Park staff rushed to the scene to find the bear lying on the 16-year-old boy's remains.
Staff managed to shoot and wound the bear before it fled the scene, but the next morning rangers found and killed the bear as it tried to attack them.
National Park director Igor Gryazin explained that the cold weather this year has resulted in regular thick snow cover, meaning bears in the area have not been feeding properly.
