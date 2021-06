© Reuters / Tom Brenner



The Joe Biden administration is poised to offer gender-reassignment surgery as a standard medical benefit for military veterans, boosting transgender services in a system with a history of delaying or denying basic care.The new benefit marks President Biden's latest effort to expand transgender services and protections. Within the first few days after he took office in January, he signed executive orders expanding protections under federal anti-discrimination laws to transgender people and ending former president Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops in the military.Gender-reassignment surgery has been available to active-duty troops, but the VA has been limited to offering mental-health services and hormone therapy to veterans diagnosed with gender dysphoria.McDonough, who is only the second non-veteran to serve as VA secretary, hinted at the new surgery benefit in February, when he ordered a far-reaching review of the department's "entire slate of services" to ensure that it's providing "maximum equity and inclusivity, including the delivery of medically necessary gender-affirmation care and procedures."Trump cited high medical costs and disruptions to service time in announcing his ban on transgender troops in 2017. VA spending is projected to jump 12% in its current fiscal year, being budgeted at $243 billion, and the Biden administration is seeking $270 billion for fiscal 2022. The department's budget has surged fivefold in the past two decades.US Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a former Navy Seal, called the new transgender surgery benefit "wrong on so many levels." He added, "The VA exists to keep veterans healthy, not use tax dollars for risky surgeries that often lead to years of ongoing treatment and complications. All this while wounded vets struggle to get necessary care."