U.S. military seeking to block transgender recruitment while court appeal in process
Yahoo News
Thu, 07 Dec 2017 19:57 UTC
The filing by the Justice Department late on Wednesday is the latest in a series of legal measures that have unfolded since Trump sent out three tweets in July saying that transgender troops could not serve "in any capacity" in the military.
Those tweets, later followed by a formal White House memorandum, set off a roar of protest -- with several service members and rights groups quick to sue.
Two federal courts have since temporarily blocked Trump's ban, and the Pentagon was due to start accepting transgender recruits on January 1.
The government's filing calls for a partial delay, specifically that the Pentagon does not accept transgender recruits from that date.
"Defendants request that the court stay the portion of its preliminary injunction requiring defendants to begin accessing transgender individuals into the military on January 1, 2018," pending an appeal decision, court documents state.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the litigation.
Under a new policy announced last year by the Obama administration, the Pentagon was originally supposed to start accepting transgender recruits on July 1, 2017.
However, that was delayed for six months by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pending further review of the matter.
"Compelling the military to implement a new accessions policy while it is simultaneously completing a comprehensive study of military service by transgender individuals ... would waste significant military resources and sow unnecessary confusion," the government argued in its filing.
Source: AFP
Ten years ago [ca. 2005] a Russian diplomat told me: "In our government, there is only one man who still believes that Russo-American partnership is possible, and worth aiming for. Because that man is Vladimir Putin, the rest of us follow. But if Putin would ever lose his interest in America, our policies would change overnight."
- Lev Alburt
Recent Comments
Atreides! We want the song!! Lol my favourite lol I know. I tell ya... it s just gotta be in their box of cornflakes!!
Kurz is a muay seksy man. The right's answer to soy-boi Justin Trudeau.
Which is why America is Fascist.
And another one bites the dust.
Ok. Havent found my exact quote but it had to do with a generous offer or opportunity being extended for a joint long-range benefits, promise of a...
Comment: This is how the U.S. looks to countries like Russia: Russian TV news: America is 'committing suicide' by allowing transgenders in the military. The fact is, a large number of gender dysphoria cases aren't even "real" - they're the result of social contagion. And given that transgender killings are apparently at an all-time high, maybe accepting them into the military isn't such a good idea at this time?
The strangest thing about the level of transgender hysteria is that a tiny minority of trans people has managed to position themselves as the voice of all trans people. Well, they're not. And the loudest activists for causes of social justice often happen to be the most psychologically pathological.
See also: More transgender madness: Transgendered men allowed to shower with girls scouts in UK