"I believe that we're under the application of a form of bioterrorism that's worldwide, that appears to have been many years in the planning. The first wave of the bioterrorism was a respiratory virus that spread across the world and affected relatively few people, but generated great fear. ... The entire programme as this bioterrorism Phase 1 was rolled out, was really all about keeping the population in fear and in isolation and preparing them to accept the vaccine, which appears to be Phase 2 of a bioterrorism operation."At the end of his interview with the German lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich, he poses the following question:
"To me what was masterful is the psychological part of it. How did they pull this off from a mass psychology perspective?"Of course, the response from those who have spent 15 months letting the Government and media do their thinking will be to dismiss his claims as that of a Conspiracy Theorist. Well, you dismiss someone of Dr. McCullough's stature as a Conspiracy Theorist at your peril, especially as he happens to be someone who devoted his time to developing effective treatments for Covid-19, only to see them ruthlessly suppressed. But those dismissing his words should consider this: by definition, a Conspiracy Theory is a theory about something that someone believes is going to happen or which has happened. But Dr. McCullough is not talking about that. He is talking about something that is happening in real time, in plain sight, right in front of your eyes - if you have your eyes open to see it.
Almost everything we have been told about this virus and the response to it has been a lie. Not a mistake, not an accident, not a misunderstanding. Dr Mike Yeadon, one of the few true heroes of the moment, lists these falsehoods as follows:
- That the virus is novel, so there is no immunity to it.
- That the virus is very much more lethal than anything else we've encountered.
- That there are no treatments.
- That the PCR is a reliable test of clinically important infection.
- That the virus can be spread by infected people without symptoms.
- That masks protect against transmission.
- That Lockdowns slow transmission through the community.
- That variants formed during virus replication are more dangerous and some will escape immunity.
- That it's uncertain if you can be infected twice.
- That the vaccines are safe and effective.
Part of the reason for this reluctance is that people demand to know every jot and tittle about how such an audacious plan might work. This is a strange way of thinking. If you knew with certainty that Smith lies repeatedly, you would not need to understand his motives and aims to know that he must have motives and aims. It is enough to know that he is a habitual liar to know that he is not a man to be trusted. And so it is with what is going on right now. It is enough to ask whether Dr. Yeadon's assertions hold or not, and if they do, it matters not one whit whether we understand everything. We know enough to see that something's up, and that it cannot bode well.
Yet we are faced with a double-edged sword. Not only are the authorities demonstrably deceiving the people; but the people are allowing the authorities to deceive them without question. Make no mistake, what we are living through is a Great Deception: a period of immense deception with unimaginable consequences.
But although we cannot know all, it is worth pondering Dr. McCullough's question on how this was pulled off from a mass psychology perspective. Part of the answer lies in the fact that those pulling it off have not simply pulled it out of the hat in a "Let's see what happens if we do such and such" kind of way. They have been monitoring human behaviour for decades. They have seen how easy it has been for Governments to convince people of things which are demonstrably untrue. They have seen how easy it was to persuade whole populations to give up freedoms in the name of safety. They have seen how easy it was to manipulate people by the use of powerful media messaging. They have seen how easy it has been to control the media into towing the line. They have seen the power of groupthink. They have seen how social media and algorithms can shape, alter, and condition behaviour. They have set up their behavioural science units in the heart of Government and - as Laura Dodsworth shows in her fantastic work, State of Fear - they have been more than willing to reach for the levers of fear and panic as a means of controlling masses of people. And so when the time came, they knew which buttons to press, which nerves to touch, which emotions to play upon, although they are no doubt astonished at the ease with which it has been done.
However, ultimately this Great Deception can have no purely human explanation. Behavioural science alone cannot explain it. I have been struck by the number of atheists who have - along with those Christians who have seen through it - commented that it has been as if some kind of spell has been cast on people, and that there is a mysterious, spiritual dimension to all this. Something like this?
"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." (Ephesians 6:12 - see also Revelation 20:7-8)Many atheists will scoff at such a claim, of course. Yet the truly astonishing thing about this Great Deception is that more of them appear to be open and receptive to such an explanation than is generally true of the church. Imagine that!
About the Author:
Rob Slane dwells in the Country Formerly Known as Great Britain, now known as The Quagmire. He is the author of The God Reality: A Critique of Richard Dawkins' The God Delusion, and A Christian & an Unbeliever Discuss: Life, The Universe & Everything. Thus has he written monthly worldview articles for the American health sharing company, Samaritan Ministries, and has regularly contributed to The Conservative Woman and the Canadian magazine, Reformed Perspective.