Pfizer said it has selected lower dosages of its COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 2/3 portions of its clinical trial involving kids younger than 11 than the volume given to shot recipients ages 12 and older. For children ages 5-11 the vaccine will be given at a 10 microgram (ug) dose level, while those younger than 5 down to 6 months will receive a 3 ug dose level.The shots will continue to be given in a two-dose regimen. Currently, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer for its COVID-19 two-dose vaccine in people ages 12 and older. Everyone 12 and over receives two doses of 30 ug each given three weeks apart.The next phase of the study is aiming to enroll up to 4,500 participants at more than 90 clinical sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain, the spokesperson said.