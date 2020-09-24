Contrary to what the actual studies say, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) assure the public that vaccines are safe and effective and that all children should get vaccinated. But ironically, there are also instances that they tell the opposite; that they accept they have no real data to back that up, either short-term or long-term.
This isn't difficult to understand as these vaccines contain dangerous adjuvants and heavy metals (aluminum, mercury, etc.), plus formaldehyde and other chemicals and preservatives which usually have unknown health risk. In addition, there are also no real study figuring what could be the long-term effects of importing contaminants of DNA from fetal cells (aborted) to your body, and of various animal DNA and so-called retroviruses. Yet the WHO and other government agencies recommend "50 doses of 14 vaccines by age six, 69 doses of 16 pharmaceutical vaccines containing powerfully immune-altering ingredients by age 18".
The CMSRI also reported:
"In the 80s, autism occurred one in 10,000 children; by the early 1990s, one in 2,500. Five years ago, one in 88 children were diagnosed. And today it is one in 68. In the homeschooler study, the risk of being diagnosed on the spectrum was more than four-fold higher among vaccinated children (OR 4.3). The CDC still quotes a 2004 Pediatrics study claiming to debunk a link between autism and vaccines even though one of its authors, their own top scientist William Thompson, admitted that he and colleagues colluded to obscure and then shred data (he kept copies) showing a link between autism and the MMR vaccine. Thompson confessed in one taped telephone chat to Brian Hooker, a bioengineer professor at Simpson University and the father of an autistic child."Meanwhile, vaccineinjury.uk reported that:
"The UK Government has paid out about £73million to nearly 1000 children and adults, representing 1 in 8 claimants who were minimum 60% injured by a vaccine between 1979-2014. Vaccines have been accepted by most governments to cause a multitude of devastating injuries, including brain damage, seizure disorders, deafness, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and death."In addition to these disturbing likely outcomes, here is more worrisome finding:
"Allergic rhinitis (hay fever) is another one of those current inexplicably soaring pediatric plagues; in 2012, it affected 6.6 million children. It is strongly associated with another spiking childhood disorder, asthma. More than three million American kids have a food allergy and one in four children have eczema. Worldwide, allergies have been increasing and they now affect almost half of all American school kids. All this allergic disease was leading to more medication. The vaccinated children in the study were 22-fold more likely to have taken allergy medicine than the unvaccinated."Meanwhile, deeprootsathome.com concluded in their report:
"...in spite of public health hysteria over outbreaks of measles at Disneyland and mumps resurgence, there was no evidence that vaccinated children were any more protected against these so-called "vaccine-preventable diseases". Children in both groups had about the same rates of infection with measles, mumps, Hepatitis A and B, influenza, rotavirus and meningitis (both viral and bacterial. Unvaccinated children in the study were actually better protected against some "vaccine-preventable diseases" than children who got the shots. Since 2000, the CDC has recommended four shots against seven different strains of pneumococcal infections before age 15 months (13 strains since 2010), but vaccinated children in the study were 340 percent more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia compared to unvaccinated children."If this isn't frightening enough, it might be more helpful to the public to hear that earlier this year, there was another new peer-reviewed study comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated children. The results concluded that "unvaccinated children have better health outcomes than their vaccinated peers within the conditions examined". It showed that vaccination before one year of age "led to significantly increased odds of medical diagnoses of developmental delays, asthma and ear infections in children". The study was done in three U.S. medical practices and showed that unvaccinated kids are less-susceptible to diseases and infections. Based on medical records of over 2000 children, born between November 2005 and June 2015, the study followed the subjects incessantly for a minimum of three years from birth. The vaccination status of the subjects "was determined based on any vaccination received prior to one year of age which yielded 30.9% of the children in the unvaccinated group".
According to the press release:
"The study, coauthored by Dr. Brian Hooker and Mr. Neil Miller, is unique in that all diagnoses were verified using abstracted medical records from each of the participating pediatric practices. Lead author of the study, Dr. Hooker, stated, "The results definitely indicate better health outcomes among the conditions studied in children who did not receive vaccines within their first year of life. These findings are consistent with additional research that has identified vaccination as a risk factor for a variety of adverse health outcomes. Such findings merit additional large-scale study of vaccinated and unvaccinated children in order to provide optimal health as well as protection against infectious diseases."Read the full report of the 2020 study here:
- https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/new-research-study-clarifies-health-outcomes-in-vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated-children/
