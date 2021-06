© Getty Images / Matej Divizna.



The Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says he's hypocritically been removed from a British exhibition because he chose to design a piece that addressed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's incarceration in a London prison.'One person's terrorist is another's freedom fighter' is a flowery way of saying actions can be interpreted differently, depending on your viewpoint.It's a scenario acclaimed Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has often encountered and, unfortunately, is in again.He now resides in the picturesque city of Cambridge in the east of England. So it was understandable when last year The Great Big Art Exhibition asked a world famous artist, who called the UK home, to take part.Why?Although people could send it to themselves to display in their own window if they wished.Weiwei wanted to inspire them to engage in art-activism, a practise that has made him globally admired.However, his idea was rejected.Weiwei said of the rejection: "I feel ashamed that nowadays all art does is whitewash. My artwork has once again proven how the art world is corrupt."Assange is a figure who, despite the best endeavours of the British establishment, won't disappear. He remains locked up in Belmarsh despite America's extradition request being denied. He is behind bars because bail was controversially denied, while an appeal is mounted by the US government.The whole matter is a stain on the British justice system, as Assange is guilty of nothing but revealing atrocities committed by America's armed forces.That's why Weiwei's latest artistic beacon is to be lauded.In the same way British society lauded Weiwei when he was standing up to causes that suited them.As a country, we should be welcoming individuals like Weiwei but strictly adhering to consistency. It's arrogant to shut down his work when it embarrasses our own transgressions, and that's what the treatment of Assange is.Sally Shaw was awarded an MBE in the The Queen's Birthday Honours List only months ago for services to the Arts and yet decides to cancel Weiwei.We're a closed shop, but don't like to admit it. And world-class hypocrites. Why else would we censor a globally recognised artist?The message is clear; criticise those who it suits us and we'll support you, but come looking for us and we'll erase your platform.Hypocrites? Nah, spineless cowards.Chris Sweeney is an author and columnist who has written for newspapers such as The Times, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Record, along with several international-selling magazines. Follow him on Twitter @Writes_Sweeney