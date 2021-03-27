Society's Child
'Color of skin... important'? Instagram censors artist's comic as 'dangerous' for verbatim quote of woke 'Sesame Street' episode
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 18:40 UTC
"Today's comic was struck on Instagram," Alexopoulos posted on Friday afternoon, adding, "how strange, as I was quoting Sesame Street verbatim."
'Sesame Street' is a popular children's show broadcast on public television in the US. Its most recent episode featured two new characters - a boy named Wes and his father Elijah - explaining to the red-furred muppet Elmo that "the color of our skin is an important part of who we are."
Alexopoulos employed the old-fashioned substitution trick to illustrate just how racist that sentiment appears to be, featuring a white boy named Heinrich and putting the words into the mouth of Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany in WWII.
After the removal of the comic from Instagram, Alexopoulos posted a more "family friendly" stick-figure sketch with the same copy, only this time replacing Hitler with someone wearing a headband that says "Racist Bad."
"For imbeciles with their heads too far up their own a***s [to] understand, the joke is ALL RACISM BAD," he tweeted.
Instagram's censorship of Alexopoulos's original cartoon as encouraging "violence or attacks on anyone based on their religious, ethnic or sexual background" only served to prove his point about the content of the Sesame Street episode.
However, under the logic of intersectional critical race theory currently dominating the 'anti-racism' and 'diversity' studies in the US, racism isn't just discrimination on the basis of skin color, but a combination of power and privilege - meaning that only 'white' people can be racist, while 'communities of color' are by definition oppressed.
Reader Comments
And, Lord knows we have been bombarded with a plethora of paramorilisms at this time so much so, the real moral compass of society has been blindsided by the influx of MSM and other creative so called experts, into to the herd of thinking and reasoning, of what the real meaning of morality realty means in a human society.
Maybe, I have it all wrong, but that is my impression.
The ideology of wokeness seems to be all about the destruction of more sophisticated and nuanced thought to fortify a false sense of moral superiority.Excellently stated.
RC
Comment: Critical race theory is a revolutionary/takeover ideology and social movement, akin to Marxism and Nazism. Its goal is to destroy civilization and replace it with the movement's own new social order - as determined by the movement's chief ideologues. And you don't have go go any further than Sesame Street to get a dose of it. Yet it's far-right ideology that is the real problem today, apparently.