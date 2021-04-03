At this time of sweeping societal change, ideological propaganda is bombarding western culture everywhere one looks. No tradition or institution is spared, particularly when it comes to our value systems and the most basic ideas of what it means to be human: family, relationships, sex. The cult of wokeness must be adhered to, or else. Refuse to comply and you risk being labeled, demonized, cancelled. But the onslaught of pseudo-reality has one survivor, hidden in plain sight for all this time: the regency romance novel.Rakes and hoydens, scandals and scoundrels. Sometimes virtue can be found in the most unlikely places. So this week on MindMatters, discover a genre that, to our delight and surprise, is a rich source of not only entertainment, insight and knowledge, but most importantly, also a wellspring of traditional values that has the power to counteract the mind-virus - and potentially help us to grow.01:21:28— 77.4 MB