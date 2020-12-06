Prince Harry, a member of the British royal family, said on video that he attributed the pandemic to "Mother Nature" and "climate change".The Prince was interviewed by WaterBear's CEO and chief of strategy, Ellen Windemuth and Sam Sataria, respectively.He then mentioned that the events of this year have "certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature," he said. "We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back."The Prince, who has split with the royal family earlier in 2020, lives in a vast mansion on the outskirts of Los Angeles.