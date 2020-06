© Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perfect brand ambassadors for Black Lives Matter, which poses as a radical threat to the status quo, but, in reality, is one of the most elite-backed movements ever.We recover from coronavirus to emerge blinking into the midst of protests, riots and statues tumbling. Police kneel before activists, JK Rowling has been cancelled, Gone With The Wind has been removed from HBO Max, comedy favourites have been pulled from Netflix . The world is where we left it before lockdown, but nothing is quite the same.According to the US publication Entertainment Tonight , Meghan is "passionate" about supporting Black Lives Matter. Its royal expert opines: "the...movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest."The couple's decision to quit as full-time royals in search of greater privacy and financial independence (yes, seriously!) was framed as a response to racist Brits with their penchant for racist tabloid newspapers. Yet, aside from those much-publicised references to Meghan's ' exotic DNA ' and the ' gang-scarred ' home of her mother (both articles are actually highly complimentary), evidence of this racism is hard to come by. There have certainly been criticisms, but these came after we fell in love with Meghan and tuned in in our millions to watch her wedding to Harry.Within minutes of a statue being mooted as 'problematic', diggers are sent out. A street or building is renamed before activists have finished entering its details into Google. Activists may push, but they'll find the door is being held wide open by those pesky establishment figures they've been railing against.In Bristol, police officers stood by as activists tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The city's senior police officer said Bristol should be ' proud ' of the way it acted.BBC reporters have fallen over themselves to remark on the peaceful nature of the protesters and the justness of their cause. We can only imagine how different all of this might have been if it were a pro-Brexit rally and an anti-lockdown demonstration that had taken place.It's perfectly fitting that the once-royal couple should focus their energy on Black Lives Matter. It's the least radical, most elite protest movement in existence. Harry and Meghan's involvement shows that, far from challenging the establishment, Black Lives Matter is the establishment.