© Paul Edwards - Pool /Getty Images

Prince Charles, heir to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has praised his younger son Prince Harry for endorsing the received wisdom on climate change.In an interview with Harry on a special edition of the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, the king-in-waiting confirmed that"There's a whole lot of things I've tried to focus on over all these years I felt needed attention. Not everybody else did, but maybe now, some years later, they are beginning to realise that what I was trying to say may not have been quite as dotty as they thought," he opined."But, I mean, the issue really that has to go on being focused on, big time, I think is this one around the whole issue of climate change, which, you know, now, whether we like it or not, is the biggest threat multiplier we face, because what's happening now is what I was dreading, which is that we're having to deal all the time with the symptoms that are springing up all round the world, which is diverting us off down all these different channels to try and deal with ghastly conflicts and humanitarian and natural disasters, and goodness knows what else."But at the root of it all, much of it, is climate change which is causing untold horrors in different parts of the world," the heir apparent insisted.Prince Harry attempted to lift his ageing father's spirits with a full-throated endorsement of the globalist consensus."Yet you know what's happening, or you can see 15 year ago what's going to happen today, and sure enough, it's all happening, despite the fact that we've had those conversations, despite the fact that I know how you must feel, coming from a younger generation it is incredibly exciting and I feel optimistic about the future."Because now is a real test, a real test for humanity to be able to, you know, swing that pendulum, and say, right, you know, in order for us to make our mark on this planet and in order to be able to preserve it, then we have to a) work together, but b) also look after nature and allow it to give us those clues you so rightly talk about," Harry said at length -"Well, darling boy, it makes me very proud to think you understand," beamed Charles."And that I'm listening!" his son chimed in."Well, that's even more amazing!"