The incident took place on Sunday, when the medic was visiting a block whose residents are all Christian, local media reports say.An Israeli ambulance worker was fired after he was caught on camera spitting on portraits of JesusSecurity camera footage showed the medic removing his mask and spitting on three pictures in a hallway in the house.As he was leaving the block of flats, he was stopped by a tenant who asked why he spat on the portraits.Israel's ambulance service has "strongly condemned" the medic's behaviour. Magen David Adom (MDA) took to Twitter to comment on the incident and inform the public about the disciplinary measures applied to their employee.​This comes as Israel has been experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections. According to the World Health Organisation, Israel has so far confirmed 322,371 cases, with 2,716 deaths.