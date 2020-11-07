Thousands protest the lockdown in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday 7th November
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the German city of Leipzig on Saturday to protest against the current coronavirus lockdown measures in Germany.
Several squares in Leipzig were filled with demonstrators demanding the immediate lifting of Germany's current lockdown measures, which they say violate fundamental rights
, AFP reports. Restaurants, bars, cafes and also all museums, theatres and sports halls have had to close their doors in Germany since Monday, in a move that has faced strong criticism.
According to the organization, 20,000 demonstrators are expected to attend, but official figures are not known at this time. Police have been on the scene in an attempt to enforce measures, with reports coming in that the majority of people are not wearing a mouth mask or social distancing
.
Fears of riots due to counter-demonstrations have not materialised at this time, but police remain alert to the possibility.
The number of corona infections in Germany reached a record high of 23,000 new infections per day on Saturday.
Comment:
RT reports
on the protest in Thessaloniki:
Greek police clash with anti-lockdown protesters just before stay-at-home order comes into force
An anti-lockdown rally in Greece's Thessaloniki turned violent as protesters pelted riot police with projectiles, injuring two officers. The police made 11 arrests amid the clashes.
Several hundred protesters showed up in the center of the Greek city on Friday evening to take part in a protest against Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.
Tensions escalated into clashes with the police, who used tear gas and flash bangs against a group of violent protesters, who were throwing stones and paint bombs at the officers. The police reported arresting 11 demonstrators and said two officers received minor injuries amid the clashes.
As of Friday, Greece had 52,254 identified Covid-19 cases, with 715 people reported dead due to the infection. The government imposed a second national lockdown earlier this week, with strict restrictions on non-essential movement coming into force from Saturday.
Protests are erupting throughout Europe and, as more people come to realise that their livelihoods are being destroyed because of government lies, the protests will likely only become larger and more frequent; and, in turn, it's likely the security apparatus the state is using to enforce these brutal restrictions will be used to clamp down even further: Thousands protest nationwide lockdown in Liverpool, Manchester & London, police increase armed patrols claiming 'increased terrorist threat'
