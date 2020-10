© Getty Images/PM images

"The biggest contributor to the current space debris problem is explosions in orbit, caused by left-over energy - fuel and batteries - onboard spacecraft and rockets. Despite measures being in place for years to prevent this, we see no decline in the number of such events. Trends towards end-of-mission disposal are improving, but at a slow pace."

Despite efforts to combat the problem of space debris in orbit around our planet, the ESA has released a damning report indicating the problem is becoming a lot worse over time, with explosive consequences.Space debris has been accumulating ever since such pioneering space missions as the launch of Sputnik 1 in October 1957 and the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in July 1969.With each new satellite launch and mission to the ISS, the risk of collision rises, as objects destroy each other, producing yet more debris.Earlier this year, there were fears that two old satellites might collide, while theOne ESA model suggests there arein the atmosphere on a regular basis, increasing the size and density of the existing debris fields. However, the ESA is highlighting the risk fromin its latest report . Holger Krag, head of the ESA's Space Safety Programme said:The agency highlights the need for more prolific use of reusable rockets to reduce the amount of orbital detritus, as well as better spacecraft construction techniques that make them less likely to gradually disintegrate as much over time.The report also suggests releasing stored energy and fuel to reduce the number of orbital explosions in the debris field, or using this energy to move the spacecraft to a safer orbit.These include so-calledabove those occupied by operational spacecraft,which would eventually drag the craft back down to Earth where it would burn up in the atmosphere.precluding the need for human controllers to track each and every defunct satellite and assorted other decommissioned craft."Space debris poses a problem for the near Earth environment on a global scale, to which all spacefaring nations have contributed and for which only a globally supported solution can be the answer," the ESA concluded in its report.