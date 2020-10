The California governor's office put out a tweet on Saturday advising that restaurant-goers keep their masks on while dining. "Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?" the tweet reads.In California, masks are required for anyone going outside their home, as well as workers in customer-facing businesses, offices, factories, and health care professionals, among others, according to the state's COVID-19 guidance While children under 2 years old and those with breathing troubles or medical exemptions do not need to wear a mask, everyone else is required to wear them in all indoor public places — and also outdoors if keeping 6 feet of social distance with others isn't possible.CBS News has reached out to the governor's office for more information on the guidance in the tweet.In California's published guidance for dining in restaurants, wearing a mask in between bites is not mentioned. Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible, the use of face coverings by workers and customers, frequent hand-washing and regular disinfecting are among the elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan. Many counties in California currently limit indoor restaurants to 25% of normal capacity, or are allowing outdoor dining only, depending on local infection rates.In New York, which also has a statewide mask mandate and has reopened limited indoor and outdoor dining, the rule is to wear face coverings at all times — except while seated at a restaurants. In Georgia, where masks are "strongly encouraged" but not required, there is an exception "when eating, drinking, or exercising outdoors."Caitlin O'Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.