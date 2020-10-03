© Shutterstock

"[for] most people the new coronavirus is already neutralized by antibodies on the mucous membrane (IgA) or by cellular immunity (T-cells). In most of these cases, no symptoms or only mild symptoms develop... the new coronavirus is probably much more common than previously thought and the lethality per infection is up to five times lower than previously assumed. The real lethality could thus be well below 0.1% and hence in the range of strong seasonal influenza."

[T]he great majority of people will not die from this...Most people, a significant proportion of people, will not get this virus at all [...] Of those who do, some of them will get the virus without even knowing it, they will have the virus with no symptoms at all, asymptomatic carriage [...] Of those who get symptoms, the great majority, probably 80%, will have a mild or moderate disease...not bad enough for them to have to go to the doctor. An unfortunate minority will have to go as far as hospital, but the majority of those will just need oxygen and will then leave hospital.



- Chris Whitty, quoted in Off-Guardian, May 15, 2020

"One advantage of universal use of face masks is that it prevents discrimination of individuals who wear masks when unwell because everybody is wearing a mask."

"Face coverings and masks might protect both healthcare workers and the general public against infection with COVID-19, and protective eye covering may also provide additional benefit-although the certainty of the evidence is low for both forms of protection."

In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks.



In this review, we did not find evidence to support a protective effect of personal protective measures or environmental measures in reducing influenza transmission. Although these measures have mechanistic support based on our knowledge of how influenza is transmitted from person to person, randomized trials of hand hygiene and face masks have not demonstrated protection against laboratory-confirmed influenza, with 1 exception (18). We identified only 2 RCTs on environmental cleaning and no RCTs on cough etiquette.

"While most agree that the N95 mask can cause significant hypoxia and hypercapnia, another study of surgical masks found significant reductions in blood oxygen as well. In this study, researchers examined the blood oxygen levels in 53 surgeons using an oximeter. They measured blood oxygenation before surgery as well as at the end of surgeries.4 The researchers found that the mask reduced the blood oxygen levels (pa02) significantly. The longer the duration of wearing the mask, the greater the fall in blood oxygen levels."

They show how hypoxia, or a period of low oxygen during pregnancy, combined with a genetic risk factor of having only one functioning copy of a gene, dramatically increases the chances of a baby being born with congenital scoliosis, a malformation of the spine that affects around 1 in 1,000.'



'We've long suspected that it is genes or our environment that cause birth defects, but up until now, the majority of these have been largely unknown," says Dunwoodie. "This is the first time anyone in the world has shown that both 'nature' and 'nurture', in combination, are molecularly responsible for causing many birth defects."

"Hypoxia or lack of oxygen to the brain at birth affects almost 200 babies in Ireland each year and results in death or disability in over two million infants each year globally. Even a very mild lack of oxygen at birth can have serious long-term effects with significant costs for the affected children, and their families."

"Available evidence shows that (cloth masks)... may even increase the risk of infection due to moisture, liquid diffusion and retention of the virus. Penetration of particles through cloth is reported to be high." "Altogether, common fabric cloth masks are not considered protective against respiratory viruses and their use should not be encouraged."



Textile materials (that can be used for cloth masks) can contain harmful chemicals and dyes (i.e. formaldehyde). There is no research available regarding the safety of breathing through such materials but formaldehyde is a gas that can irritate a person's eyes, nose, throat and lungs, or trigger an asthma attack, even at low concentrations. Prolonged exposure to formaldehyde can cause cancer.

"Acne is not usually a serious health condition. But it can cause significant emotional distress, as well as permanent scarring of skin tissue,"

"If left untreated, the mask, 'which is a breeding ground for yeast and bacteria...could lead to infections that then require a prescription medication to clear it up."

"In most instances it enters the brain by way of the olfactory nerves (smell nerves), which connect directly with the area of the brain dealing with recent memory and memory consolidation. By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain." [10]

"The first possible way is that the virus may have the capacity to enter the brain and cause a severe and sudden infection. ...The loss of smell that occurs in some patients with COVID-19 could indicate that the virus entered through the olfactory bulb, which is located right above the nose and communicates information about smell to the brain.

"The study listed viruses that can use the olfactory nerve as a "shortcut" into the brain. Viruses that enter the body through the nose include influenza A virus, herpesviruses [and many others].

In short they are a symbol of fear. Wearing one says I fear infection more than I dislike the discomfort and inconvenience of wearing this appliance on my face.

"Enhanced levels of depression and anxiety symptoms during pregnancy contribute independently of other biomedical risk factors to adverse obstetric, fetal and neonatal outcome[s]."

"...when people live in constant fear, whether from physical dangers in their environment or threats they perceive, they can become incapacitated."

"[that] both pregnant and non-pregnant women wearing the respirator mask had a mild — but significant — increase in the heart's resting, or diastolic, blood pressure.