Friday, October 2, 2020, a Monroe County Grand Jury indictment was unsealed,This indictment resulted after a series of complaints were made to the New York State Board of Elections Division of Election Law Enforcement between April 20, 2017 and November 6, 2017 regarding(Political Action Committee). The Monroe County District Attorney's Office began meeting with the State Board of Elections in March 2018. Thereafter, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley met with the State Board of Elections on August 14, 2018. It was determined that the jurisdiction would be taken over by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office with the assistance of the New York State Board of Elections.On February 25, 2019, employees of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office met with the State Board of Elections Division of Election Law Enforcement to provide materials pursuant to a sharing order that resulted from the investigation. At this point, the investigation was referred to the State Board of Elections for analysis and recommendation. There was continued communication between the State Board of Elections and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office between February 25, 2019 and March 6, 2020.On March 6, 2020, the State Board of Elections Division of Election Law Enforcement presented their findings in a report to the Monroe County District Attorney.These findings were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for further investigation and prosecution if appropriate. From there, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office continued its investigation.