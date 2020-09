This shining victory, whether brief or long term in its tenure, should be savoured to the full by Rufo and Peterson.One of the more repulsive domestic aspects of the First World War in England was the "White Feather Campaign." Though physically near-weightless, in its symbolism — male cowardice — the white feather was heavier than Tungsten. Women motivated by a hysterical form of patriotism would hand them to any able-bodied man they saw on the streets as a goad to enlisting (or re-enlisting). It was such a shaming experience that it often worked. But in the end, the campaign backfired, because it weaponized an essentially noble feeling and cruelly stigmatized many good and honourable men.The white-feather campaign went dormant for 100 years, but it is back for deployment in a new kind of battle — a civilizational war in which patriotism has been replaced by oikophobia — cultural self-loathing induced by critical race theory (CRT), which has rewritten the origin story of western civilization in general and the US in particular.Some of the men who were served with the white feather during the Great War were conscientious objectors, people with scruples against military service of any kind under any circumstances. Rulers have never been sympathetic to such dissidents, but their belief system was at least acknowledged as a fact of life, and even non-democratic governments exempted certain pacifist groups from battle, such as the Mennonites in Prussia and the Doukhobors in Czarist Russia, as well as the Quakers in England.Freedom of speech is often curtailed in both democratic and non-democratic societies, but it is only in fundamentalist religious or politically totalitarian regimes that compelled assent to a party line is non-negotiable, with no exemptions.Conscientious objectors of the past had the comfort and support of their religion or union's brothers and sisters to sustain their courage. Today such objectors have neither official recognition nor any organized fellowship (such as Lech Walesa's Solidarnosc in Poland). They act as principled individuals, tightrope-walking across a chasm without a net. So their courage in speaking out is exponentially more laudable and inspirational, and they should be publicly honoured for the service they perform on our behalf.In August, an article in these pages recounted the story of Casey Peterson, the "dissident electrical engineer" at Sandia Labs, a top nuclear energy research facility in New Mexico that designs nuclear weapons, whose conscientious objection to Sandia's EDI program was brought to public attention by investigative journalist and City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo. It went viral on Twitter . Amongst other particulars in Rufo's reportage that troubled anti-Wokeshevists, Sandia's white male executives were subjected to mandatory training that included writing letters apologizing to women and people of colour.Both Peterson and Rufo found wide audiences for the attempted uprising. Normally such a fracas would have died down following a saturation point of interviews and commentaries in the heterodox media, and nothing substantive would change. But in this case, via several appearances on Fox News's Tucker Carlson show, Rufo was able to leverage the David v. Goliath story to the highest political level.During the Great War women used the feather to accuse men of insufficient masculinity. The new white feather warns service men (primarily) against expression of their masculinity, even in service to their country.On Sept 22 Trump extended the order to include federal contractors, which will serve to liberate from ideological oppression a great swath of employees in innumerable companies seeking federal contracts. Rufo tweeted on Sept 25. that the military are very pleased by the turn of events."I just had a meeting with a senior JAG officer in the military command. He told me that the orders came down to stop their critical race theory programs — and the officers were relieved and happy that they're gone. The tide is turning. We are winning."Of course, executive orders can be annulled by a new incoming president. And doubtless this one will be if Joe Biden wins the election. But this shining victory, whether brief or long term in its tenure, should be savoured to the full by Rufo and Peterson. They have earned their chapter in the history books. Whether that chapter records their triumph as a pivotal point in their nation's return to sanity and national health, or as a short detour off the road leading to a civilizational abyss, remains to be seen. Carpe diem.