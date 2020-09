a 13-week

The White House on Tuesday said it's canceling a training course at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that appeared to flout President Trump's recent ban on programs that use "critical race theory.""Glad to report, per @POTUS's directive, this training is being cancelled immediately," White House budget director Russ Vought wrote on Twitter Christopher Rufo of the Discovery Institute published documents on Monday from what he said wasCDC series called "Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World."and said "systemic racism" causes "police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women" and "the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color."Rufo was influential in publicizing other federal uses of the academic theory, whichto social issues and history. He said the CDC course was "textbook critical race theory."The ban was implemented through a memo written by Vought. "It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch," the memo said.The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.Some Democrats have pushed in the opposite direction. "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) recently called on the government to declare racism a public health crisis.A bill written by Pressley would establish within the CDC "at least 3 regional centers of excellence ... in antiracism for the purpose of developing new knowledge in the science and practice of antiracism in health." The bill also would establish a CDC Law Enforcement Violence Prevention Program.New York Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Yvette Clarke and Brian Higgins are co-sponsors of that legislation