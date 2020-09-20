are set to cross Earth's orbit within hours of each other in the coming days as another space rock, the size of ancient Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, careens towards our planet.NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, which tracks asteroids and comets that will come close to Earth, has confirmed that it is monitoring two asteroids that aremeaning they will cross Earth's orbit as they fly through space.The first asteroid, which is namedIt will fly past on September 25 at 00:10 EST at a speed of 11.84km per second. The second asteroid, namedis expected to sail past Earth later that day, at a speed of 18.43 km per second. The slightly smaller space rock isAlthough both asteroids are classed as near-Earth objects (NEOs) they are forecast to sail safely past our planet, despite coming into contact with its orbit. They were both discovered this year.The interesting spate of asteroidal activity comes hot on the heels of an amateur astronomer in Brazil discovering a large asteroid that somehow slipped past Earth's main planetary defenses just last month.The discovery served as a reminder to the world's space agencies that there are still many asteroids out there that have yet to be detected.