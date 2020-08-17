© Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS



Hundreds of Polish nationalists and defenders of LGBT rights faced off against each other on opposite sides of a street in central Warsaw on Sunday.Gay rights were part of the most recent election campaign in Poland, a staunchly Catholic country, and the issue is still divisive.Since then there have been numerous protests by LGBT activists in Warsaw, including a massive one earlier this month when several thousand people demanded the release of an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow banners over statues and damaging an anti-abortion campaigner's van.