Polish towns that declared themselves 'LGBT free zones' in a backlash against gay rights are to be denied EU funds.Hardline president Andrzej Duda has just won five more years in power after a campaign that included attacks on the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community.The move came as Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was looking to potentially withdraw from the European Istanbul Convention, which guards against domestic violence.The Istanbul Convention - an initiative of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organisation - is billed as a key treaty to combat violence against women.It states that men and women have equal rights and obliges state authorities to take steps to prevent violence against women, protect victims and prosecute perpetrators.Many Poles have protested Poland's desire to withdraw from the treaty and Council of Europe leaders have said such a move 'would be highly regrettable and a major step backwards in the protection of women against violence in Europe'.