Even in widely studied species, gynandromorphy is exceedingly rare, though recent years have turned up eye-catching examples in

butterflies

and birds, like this cardinal spotted in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Grandfathers but no dads

"Biology can be weird"

Underestimated animals

While checking his hives this June, master beekeeper Joseph Zgurzynski discovered something highly unusual. Whereas all the other honeybees in the hive had normal black eyes, one insect sported a pair of creamy yellow peepers that were impossible to miss.And that wasn't all. When Zgurzynski looked closer, he realized thatat his Country Barn Farm just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Fortunately, Zgurzynski was accompanied that day by a photographer named Annie O'Neill , who spent nearly an hour documenting the strange little bee. Afterward, Zgurzynski decided to get a second opinion and sent a few of the shots to David Tarpy , a honeybee specialist at North Carolina State University.The yellow-eyed bee has what's called gynandromorphism, in which traits from both sexes are present, but not split evenly down the middle of the body.Tarpy confirmed the beekeeper's suspicions. Not only did the standout bee have"That's why this is so astounding," says Tarpy. "It's like catching two bolts of lightning in the same bottle."— the combination of which guides which traits are passed on. This is why one child might have black hair and brown eyes while another sibling with the same parents might be blonde with blue eyes.But, says Natalie Boyle , an entomologist at Pennsylvania State University."If you think about it for too long, you just wind up in a little bit of a mind pretzel," says Boyle.Though unusual, such remarkable eye mutations are not unheard of:The bee's gynandromorphy, though, isn't so easily explained.If the bee were a bilateral gynandromorph — more or less split down the middle, displaying male characteristics on one side of the body and female on the other — then it would be likely that the egg split before it got fertilized, Tarpy says."As you know, biology can be weird," Tarpy says.Every bee has a role to play in keeping the hive humming.Animals the size of birds and butterflies can make for colorful and obvious gynandromorphs, but not all examples are so easily identified.Erin Krichilsky needed a microscope to discover bilateral gynandromorphy in a tiny sweat bee while working at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. When she noticed that a four-millimeter insect had the large mandible of a female on the left and the smaller mandible of a male on the right, she literally sprinted around the lab to show everyone what she'd found."These mutants are seen as easily disregarded," says Krichilsky, who published her sweat bee findings in the Journal of Hypmenoptera Research . "But I think we're underestimating them." For instance, it could be that these half-male, half-female animalsAs for the special yellow-eyed bee, Zgurzynski says he preserved it in a jar. While that may sound cruel, he says it's likely the blind insect would have eventually died or been ejected from the nest."I'm glad he kept the specimen," says Krichilsky. "It's probably going to be a long time before we see another one that has both of those phenomena occurring."