New paper confirms what I said in both Not by Fire but by Ice and Magnetic Reversals and Evolutionary Leaps, that low magnetic-field strength during magnetic reversals can trigger both extinctions and evolution.Unfortunately, magnetic-field strength is now declining rapidly.**_______New fossil finds, improved fossil dating, knowledge of the past strength of Earth's magnetic field, and refinements in the human evolutionary tree, suggest a link between ultraviolet radiation (UVR), magnetic field strength, and mammalian evolution, says a new paper by Channell and Vigliotti.The demise of the Neanderthals about 41,000 years ago can be closely tied to low magnetic-field strength during the Laschamp magnetic excursion, and the survival of anatomically modern humans can be attributed to the evolutionary response to UVR flux.implying that UVR flux variations to Earth's surface influenced mammalian evolution.Magnetic excursions have been named after the location where they were initially recorded such as Mono Lake (34 ka), Laschamp (41 ka), Blake (~115 ka), Iceland Basin (190 ka), and Pringle Falls (211 and/or 238 ka).At least seven magnetic excursions have been documented in lavas and sediments of the last 300,000 years.See entire 43-page paper, "The Role of Geomagnetic Field Intensity in Late Quaternary Evolution of Humans and Large Mammals:"Thanks to Richard Allen for this link** Note: