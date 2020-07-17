© AP Photo/Julio Cortez



A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, received her two-year sentence in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday. She was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life, according to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett.Bearse said Tuesday that she accepted "full responsibility" for her actions.Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant.She was suspended from her teaching position during the investigation, and the Kanawha County school district has said she no longer works there.